UMD Men’s Hockey: Despite Late Reinforcements, Bulldogs Fall 2-1 In Overtime In Minnesota State
Round 2 of the series will take place at 6:07 PM on Saturday New Years Day at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The outcome is clearly not what we wanted, but it was certainly a good game, said UMD senior defenseman Matt Anderson. We have to go back to it on Saturday.
Maverick’s junior wing Cade Borchardt scored the game winner on a breakaway with 2:22 remaining in the 3-on-3 OT period. His goal came just after Mavs senior goalkeeper Dryden McKay denied Bulldogs senior wing Kobe Roth during a breakaway.
UMD senior center Jesse Jacques Cthe last time the Bulldogs climbed the ice on December 11 for a two-goal game for a 6-2 NCHC win over Denver tied the game seven-plus minutes in the third. On his fifth goal of the season, Jacques walked in on Maverick’s senior All-American goalkeeper Dryden McKay across the slit to put a quick shot through.
Jacques admitted he was a but surprised to be able to walk into McKay, hence a first puzzled look after scoring.
“Matt Anderson gave me a good pass at the top and immediately I wanted to make a pass,” said Jacques. “But their husband took my option away, so I just skated in and shot the puck.”
Junior goalkeeper Ryan Fanti was the sharpest Bulldog on the ice on Thursday, with 28 saves on 30 shots, but the Mavericks were able to take advantage of his and his teammates’ turnovers early in the second period to take a 1-0 lead .
Minnesota state defender Wyatt Aamodt (7) applies pressure to Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ryan Fanti (39) at the Mayo Health System Event Center in Mankato on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Fanti misplayed a puck behind his own net after it came off the end boards on a dump in less than five minutes of the period. That enabled the Mavs to gain possession and create an open mind for second-line winger Connor Gregga on the far post. With some traffic in the fold to slow Fanti, Gregga scored just his second goal of the season and his college career.
“It’s funny because we skated this morning and got some pucks off the kick plate, they were pretty lively,” said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin. “Especially around the net, I think that one surprised Ryan a little bit, but that wasn’t the reason (they scored). We turned the puck and they made a play and got a second chance.
“They are good at that. They score a lot of goals, around the net. They hit the net hard.”
Fanti more than made up for the mistake for the rest of the night, taking an accidental shot after a perfect chance for the Mavericks, including one with just over a minute to play after first-year defender Owen Gallatin fell into the slot with the puck alone. over and gave a scoring opportunity to MSU center Sam Morton.
Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) shoots the puck at goal against Minnesota State goalkeeper Dryden McKay (29) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Mayo Health System Event Center in Mankato. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
While Fantis saves may have wowed the crowd, Anderson said this is what he and his teammates have come to expect from their keeper.
Hes a great goalkeeper and he kept his own there, Anderson said. You certainly can’t ask for more.
James, Kaiser return from World Juniors
Just over 24 hours after the IIHF canceled the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Championship due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players from multiple teams and officials, Bulldogs freshman Dominic James and sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kaiser were back on the ice for UMD Thursday in Mankato after spending the last two weeks with the US National Junior Team in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
Kaiser, James and Team USA played just two games in the World Juniors, a 4-3 loss in overtime against Finland in a pre-tournament game on December 23 and a 3-2 preliminary round victory over Slovakia on Sunday. The US had to give up its second preparatory game against Switzerland on Tuesday because two players tested positive for COVID-19. The tournament was canceled after Wednesday after two more teams had to give up games.
Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) shoots the puck on target against Minnesota State goalkeeper Dryden McKay (29) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Mayo Health System Event Center in Mankato. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
James had a goal in the pre-tournament loss to Finland and Kaiser got an assist in the preliminary win over Slovakia after team-mate Landon Slaggert smoothed out the rebound coming from Kaiser’s shot.
Both players took an early flight from Calgary on Thursday to return to Minnesota, although it was delayed. Kaiser and James finally arrived in Mankato around 4:30 pm
“They were excited to come back. Obviously they are a big part of our team. They will feel a little better on Saturday after all the travel,” said Sandelin. “I told them it’s like being called up (to the NHL). When that happens, you’ll get used to it in pro hockey. Sometimes you’re on a plane, you get off and you have to play right away.”
“It’s good. It’s nice to have those guys back.”
Stejskal adapts
After taking part in training this week, sophomore goalkeeper Zach Stejskal stepped up for the Bulldogs as their third goalkeeper on Thursday.
Stejskal, the former goalkeeper of Grand Rapids High School from Cohasset, has been out of the lineup since October’s Ice Breaker Tournament due to his battle with testicular cancer. He started two games at the beginning of the year, October 8 in Bemidji State and October 15 vs. Michigan in the Ice Breaker before he was diagnosed and started treatment.
Stejskal went public in November with his cancer diagnosis and at the time promised that he would return to the ice this season. Sandelin said on Wednesday that although Stejskal is back skating with the team, he still needs time to get back into shape.
It’s nice to have him back, a very good teammate like Zach is, Fanti said on Tuesday about Stejskals’ return. We haven’t really been around him much for the past few months. He does his stuff and treatments and things like that, so he hasn’t been to the rink much. Definitely a friendly face to have back for sure.
Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Zach Stejskal, 35, stitches during warm-ups on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Mayo Health System Event Center in Mankato. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
box score
Minnesota Duluth 0-0-1-01
State of Minnesota 0-1-0-12
First period
No scoring.
Second period
1. MSU, Connor Gregga (Ondrej Pavel, Josh Groll), 5:06
Third period
2. UMD, Jesse Jacques (Matt Anderson, Koby Bender), 7:18
Over time
3. MSU, Cade Borchardt (Brendan Furry, Dryden McKay), 2:28
saves Ryan Fanti, UMD, 28; Dryden McKay, MSU, 26.
power plays UMD 0-1; MSU 0-2. Sanctions UMD 2-4; MSU 1-2.
