Alex Ferguson: When Man Utd legend turned himself on and was sent away





Sir Alex Ferguson widely regarded as the greatest football manager who ever lived and it is hard to argue. At the helm of Manchester United, the fiery Scot oversaw the rise of the global sports empire that the Eredivisie play with merciless ease. There was no one who could get as much out of a group of players as Fergie and the plethora of titles pouring out during his time at Old Trafford just proves that point. Ferguson’s United behemoth would go on to win a whopping 13 titles, and five FA Cups to go with his two Champions League also triumphs. They’re just storybook numbers that may never be equaled in ours, or in any life for that matter. It wasn’t always glitz and glory for the Scot at United, though.

During a irascible mid-season clash with Guyana, a simmering Ferguson objected to the way the opposition centre-back treated his players and decided to take matters into his own hands. Ferguson bought himself in as a substitute and went full throttle from the start. It took only two confrontations with the centre-back for Fergie to take revenge, but unfortunately, despite the morale victory, the gaffer got his marching orders from a glowing referee. Read the full story in the tweet below: Brilliant. You just don't get things like this in modern football. Fergie, now retired and forever etched into the club's history, was truly a unique character. Unfortunately, we may never see anyone of his kind in the Premier League, but at least we have the fantastic memories to build on. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, all we can do is sit back and raise a toast to the cooking boss who took absolutely no nonsense from anyone.



