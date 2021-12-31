Beavers run past Utes, 88-76





Next game: State of Sacramento 1/3/2022 | 03:00 CORVALLIS, Or. Jarod Lucas tied a season-high with 25 points, Warith Alatishe added 16 and Oregon State’s starting grid filled statistic columns while beating Utah 88-76 on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum. With the exception of 11 seconds early, Oregon State led all the way. The Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac-12) have now won back-to-back games after a 10-game slip. Oregon State had only nine players available as six were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, injuries or personal reasons. Lucas made 9-of-11 fouls, grabbed six rebounds and provided three assists. Alatishe had five rebounds and five steals and Dashawn Davis scored 13 points, provided eight assists and collected five rebounds. Roman Silva scored 12, drew six boards and blocked three shots and Dexter Akanno scored 10 points shooting 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Oregon State finished 55.7% shooting (34 for 61) and made half of their 12 3-point attempts. The Beavers forced 20 turnovers, beating the Utes 23-8 on points of turnover. Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 to go before halftime made it 43-29 before the Utes closed at halftime to 47-38. Brandon Carlson’s three-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah inside 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never came within three points the rest of the way. David Jenkins Jr. scored 22 points for Utah, shot 5 for 8 from past the arc of 3 and Marco Anthony scored 10. Utah (8-5, 1-2) lost to Oregon State for the fifth time in a row. It was the 116th victory of Wayne Tinkle ‘s coaching career at Oregon State, making him the third-most winning coach in Oregon State history. He follows only Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers Slats Gill (599) and Ralph Miller (359). Oregon State will host Sacramento State at Gill Coliseum next Monday at 3 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the season. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics strives to Bowl Eexcellent Aauthentic Visionary spupil-Athletes (Go BEAVS).

