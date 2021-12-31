Cricket: Black Caps’ lineup to play Bangladesh reveals who will replace Ross Taylor in tests

Ross Talor completed his 100th test race in 2020. Video / NZ Herald

By revealing their batting order against Bangladesh, the Black Caps have revealed the answer to who will replace Ross Taylor.

The Black Caps have tipped their hand as to who that will be

Ross Taylor’s long-term test replacement at number 4.

Devon Conway will leave his opening role to hit No. 3 in the first Test against Bangladesh that starts tomorrow at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Will Young and Tom Latham topping the rankings as a sign of what will happen when Taylor retires from tests at the end of the series of two tests.

Conway, 30, who was pushed into first place due to a middle-class blockade when he first qualified to play test cricket for New Zealand, will then slide to fourth when Taylor leaves, with Young remaining at the top of the order and captain Kane Williamson coming back on the first drop when he returns from injury, possibly as soon as February’s two tests against South Africa.

It would be as close to a perfect substitution as you could get for New Zealand’s all-time retiring top scorer, with a top five of Young, Latham, Williamson, Conway and Henry Nicholls under few holes, and Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra equally solid options to fill the all-rounder role or move up in the desired order.

But for now, Taylor gets his swan song with two final tests at No. 4, and an overwhelming chance to finish his testing career with two wins.

Ross Taylor plays his last two tests for the Black Caps. Photo / Photo Sport

Bangladesh has never won in New Zealand and lost 32 matches in all formats. Their nine test defeats consist of five defeats by innings, two by nine wickets, one by seven wickets and one by 121 runs.

Their recent form also shows no indication that that drought was ending, after two test defeats to Pakistan, one by eight wickets and the other by an innings and eight runs, including a loss to 87 in the first innings.

Both tests were at home, where their spinners have much more fun than in New Zealand conditions, and Bangladesh will also be without their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, leaving many riding their inexperienced batting setup and largely untested sailors.

The Black Caps lineup is more settled, with their only decision to be made tomorrow morning as to whether to play Ravindra or Mitchell. Despite Latham’s warning that the Bay Oval wicket “looks a little different from recent games” at the same venue, it would be a surprise if the Black Caps didn’t hand Ravindra his first test at home, in addition to the four-point seam attack that has seen unprecedented success. in New Zealand conditions.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said he leaned towards playing three sailors and a spinner, trying to turn his side’s historic struggles in New Zealand into a positive.

“A lot of the young players coming on this tour haven’t played test matches in New Zealand, they haven’t been scarred by previous performances I think so we have to take that as a positive. We know the record isn’t good in New Zealand. Zealand, but we’re quite excited, it’s a good opportunity for young players to test the waters in New Zealand and try to put in a good performance for us.”

Maybe try, but on the one hand you have a team without a win in New Zealand in 20 years, and on the other hand a Black Caps side is unbeaten in 17 consecutive tests at home, and it is becoming clear that a disruption of epic proportions required to spoil Taylor’s swan song.

Black Caps’ probable XI

Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.