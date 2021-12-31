2022 Off-Season Predictions for the Cards

The Louisville soccer team’s 2021 season came to a close on Tuesday with a 31-28 loss to Air Force.

The Cardinals, who finished the season 6-7, are now regrouping for the 2022 season, which is likely to be an important year for coach Scott Satterfield. We summarized the season and all its minor mistakes on Wednesday, but now we look ahead to the 2022 season early with some predictions.

It should be noted that I was wrong with all my bold predictions in August. I thought Justin Marshall would be the offensive player, named six All-ACC honors for defense, said Malik Cunningham would finish top-3 in efficiency, and thought Kenderick Duncan would lead the team on interceptions.

But this time we will be better.

Scott Satterfield becomes the head coach

Let’s start with one that I know is correct.

Fans are frustrated with the team’s performance over the past two years, but one thing isn’t happening. Satterfield will not be fired and he does not deserve it.

Even if he deserved to be fired this year, Louisville doesn’t have a president or athletic director to do a coaching inquiry now.

To the point where I don’t think Satterfield deserves to be fired, Louisville is competitive in the ACC right now. In the last two seasons, Louisville has lost eight single-digit games by 4.3 points in those games.

Yes, an argument has to be made that you have to win at least half of that. I agree and some of that is the product of a young squad but also some coaching mistakes on both sides of the ball. Louisville needs to perform better from the players to the coaches.

Still, I look at this team and I see one with a bright future. Senior linebacker CJ Avery said the same thing at the end of his press conference.

It has not been long since Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year. Now I think the ACC has caught up and defended him a little better so there will be some adjustments by the coaching staff this off-season but I think there are reasons to think next year can go well.

Cunningham is back, if Louisville keeps its entire running back corps in place it will have a deep and talented group on the offensive line there too. Monty Montgomery and Kei’Trel Clark are also expected to return. That, along with the potential return of Jack Fagot and Yasir Abdullah, would give the Cardinals six potential All-ACC players on the defensive if they see Kenderick Duncan Jr. to add. And I still think Louisville will add more to its roster this off-season.

I know some fans don’t want to hear the optimism, but this was always considered a four year rebuild. I think next year has a chance to be a good season for Louisville. If not, you will probably see some kind of change.

And looking at Louisville’s schedule for 2022, I like them against UCF, USF, and James Madison, so that’s three out of four non-conference games. Then NC State, Wake Forest, Florida State and Pitt host the toughest ACC games outside of Clemson’s home.

I won’t tell any fan who is upset that your frustration is not justified, but that this ship could very well turn around next season.

Louisville’s Secondary and Receiving Corps looks totally different this year from Week 1

A lot will change in the squad this season. The transfer portal is always moving, so expect some players to leave Louisville after the bowling match, as if they were everywhere.

But also expect Louisville to renew its secondary and receiving corps. Louisville has already added four receivers on early signing day, including a transfer, but it will add even more. I know Louisville is already looking at transfer portal recipients and maybe trying to get some impact players on campus for spring training.

On the other hand, Greedy Vance has already left and Qwynnterrio Cole is no longer eligible, so Louisville has two open spots. They’ve already added transfer MJ Griffin, but more are coming. I expect Louisville to add a corner or two to a position group that needs the depth, and another safety to fill Cole’s spot.

Louisville believes it has a chance to upgrade in each of those positions, so it’s just a matter of who jumps in the portal and when.

Malik Cunningham gets a lot of preseason ACC hype

The hype for Cunningham in 2022 will be real, get ready now.

He already has a 50-1 chance of winning the Heisman Trophy after a great season and he is ready for more in his final season.

We’ll leave this short and let you know that Cunningham is expected to have a great year next season. He could help his NFL stock and help the Cardinals have a great season. If he can live up to the hype, like I said above, I’m optimistic about Louisville’s chances of putting these two losing seasons behind him.

