As Winter Classic approaches, Wild players remember hockey at its most basic

Skating under stadium lights on an oasis of ice in front of a nationally televised audience is an arrangement only some on the Wild have experienced.

But outside hockey is far from a foreign concept.

“This is where the love for the game comes from,” said Wild captain Jared Spurgeon. “You’re out there, there are no rules. You can do whatever you want and you’re not told what to do by coaches. You can try whatever you want. Just lots of memories.”

The Wild gets its full circle in the Winter Classic on Saturday against the Blues at Target Field, an alliance between the sport’s foundational level and the most advanced stadium.

With those spotlights comes an opportunity specific to the circumstances: the chance for the Wild to come out of an 11-day hibernation and end a four-game losing streak, to regain top spot in the Central Division. that St. Louis recently waved off and to confirm that it is one of the best teams in the NHL.

And yet the scene will be like so much before, players chasing a puck on an outdoor court on a winter evening, with the same goal as always.

“It’s just one of those things that takes you right back to your childhood,” said goalkeeper Cam Talbot.

Whether playing forward or defensively, growing up locally or abroad, this setting is what Wild players have in common.

Even Florida-born Brandon Duhaime skated outdoors as a kid, like when he visited his grandparents in Quebec. At home he had a different method outside.

“Rollerblading was for us all year round,” Duhaime said. “When we played pickup hockey, we did it on rollerblades.”

Indoor rinks are limited in Norway, so Mats Zuccarello was out quite a bit. Kevin Fiala remembers the snow that fell when he played in Switzerland as a 10-year-old and there was an outdoor track next to Jonas Brodin’s house in Sweden.

As for Marcus Foligno, he was out for hours in Sudbury, Ontario.

“It’s so much fun,” said Foligno. “After school you say to your friends, ‘Hey, let’s meet here at 5,’ and then before you know it you have 20 people playing there.”

The ice rink at Southwest Elementary in Grand Rapids is where Alex Goligoski spent every night in the winter.

Rem Pitlick’s parents bought their home in Plymouth because of the backyard pond, and Ryan Hartman had an outdoor job in Michigan that his father, Craig, built.

Hartman is one of three Wild players to participate in a Winter Classic; he was with the Blackhawks in 2017 when they faced the Blues at Busch Stadium. Zuccarello and the Rangers faced the Sabers at Citi Field in 2018, and Goligoski was at Heinz Field in 2011 as part of the Penguins squad that faced the Capitals.

Wild coach Dean Evason was also involved in that game, as an assistant to Washington.

“You can hear the crowd,” Evason said. “You can hear the buzz. There was a really cool atmosphere.”

One of the more decorated outdoor careers, however, belongs to Nick Bjugstad.

Before preparing for a Stadium Series game with the Penguins in 2019 vs. the Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field, the former Gopher faced the Badgers at Soldier Field in 2013. Bjugstad also skated outdoors in high school with Blaine against Roseau at Baudette Bay in 2008 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

“It was minus-20,” said Bjugstad, who was a freshman at the time. “I think one of the guys on our team couldn’t feel his feet for a week.”

However, that’s not all Bjugstad remembers.

“I remember my father taking me outside and my feet were so cold,” Bjugstad said. “He would run my feet under cold water. That would really warm my feet up, and then we would go out again. It was the best time to play hockey as a kid and the most fun.”

The Winter Classic may just be another reincarnation of a childhood staple, but it’s not the only one. Players also go out to skate when it’s not for work, as Foligno has done with his daughter.

“I remember taking Olivia once, and there was a full game going on and I think this is great,” said Foligno. “It was hard not to jump in. It’s cool to see that stuff.”

Two Christmases ago, Matt Dumba, Joel Eriksson Ek, Victor Rask and Brodin went to the John Rose Oval in Roseville.

“We ended up playing against about 50 kids,” Dumba said. “It was quite fun.”

Dumba, like the rest of his Wild teammates, is no longer a kid.

He is an adult, a professional hockey player. But when he’s back out on the ice, he’s reminded of how he used to feel when he was younger.

“It has something, just the energy of it,” Dumba said. “That comes from where we first fell in love with hockey and the reasons we did it.”