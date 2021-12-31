WNBA legend Becky Hammon leaves Spurs to become Las Vegas Aces head coach, per report





WNBA legend Becky Hammon returns to the league to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. according to Shams Charania and Chantel Jennings of The Athletic. Several teams had made offers to lure Hammon away from the NBA, where she has been an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs since 2014. Hammon is expected to finish the NBA season with the Spurs. Their final game in the regular season is scheduled for April 10, and they currently rank 10th in the Western Conference, meaning a deep playoff run is unlikely. Hammon may miss some of the training camp with the Aces, but she should finish her NBA responsibilities well before WNBA opening day on May 6. Unsurprisingly, Hammon has finally become a head coach — she’s held multiple NBA jobs over the years and was reportedly a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ appearance last summer — but no one expected her to be there in Vegas. First and foremost, there was no vacancy. Bill Laimbeer had been the head coach of the Aces since 2018 and there were no expectations that he would leave. (He could now reportedly take a front office position at the club.) In addition, several WNBA teams are looking for a new coach this offseason, including the New York Liberty. Hammon spent the first eight seasons of her playing career with the Liberty, making three All-Star Games and one All-WNBA team while helping the team to three finals. However, the Aces decided to push Hammon and were able to close the deal by offering a five-year deal that will make her the highest paid coach in the WNBA. by Adrian Wojnarowski. from ESPN. Hammon, who did play for the Aces franchise when they were the San Antonio Silver Stars, will also get the chance to coach one of the most talented rosters in the league. A’ja Wilson, the 2020 MVP and one of the best young players, is a restricted free agent, but she will definitely be back. Like veteran Chelsea Gray, reigning Sixth Player of the Year Kelsey Plum, two-time Sixth Player of the Year Dearica Hamby and former No. 1 overall Jackie Young. The Aces will also have to make big decisions about free agents Liz Cambage, Angel McCoughtry and Riquna Williams. But whatever they do about the final three, the Aces will enter 2022 with high hopes. They have made it to the semi-finals for at least three seasons in a row, but have only one finals appearance and zero trophies to show for it. Hammon hopes she is the coach who can help them break through and claim the first championship in franchise history. In addition to the staffing decisions Hammon and Co are making this winter, it will be fascinating to see what kind of playstyle they implement. There have been many complaints about Laimbeer’s old-school, inside-out style that made the Aces look more like his ‘Bad Boys’ ’90s Detroit Pistons than a modern attack. The Aces were last in the league in three-point attempts in all four of Laimbeer’s seasons, and they often struggled to score in the playoffs as competition improved. Hammon was a high-volume 3-point shooter in her day, having just learned nearly ten years from Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. It’s easy to imagine a future where the Aces let Cambage run free and build a more perimeter-based attack that emphasizes ball movement, emphasizing Gray and Plum, and using Wilson as the only great one.

