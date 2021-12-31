Jeff Lebby reflects on time with Ole Miss football, explains why he took the job of coordinator in Oklahoma





NEW ORLEANS Jeff Lebby was ready for the next step in his journey. When We will. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) enters the field on Saturday in the sugar bowl (7:45 PM, ESPN) against No. 6 Baylor (11-2), it will be the Rebels’ last game with Lebby as the offensive coordinator. After two seasons and countless school records, Lebby leaves Oxford to become the offensive coordinator in Oklahoma, his alma mater. Speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since accepting the Oklahoma job, Lebby explained his decision as one he felt compelled to make by circumstances and sentimentality. Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby gives a thumbs up for the season opener against Louisville on September 6 in Atlanta. “Of course I think people who have followed it understand how grateful I am and how much I and my family have loved Oxford and Ole Miss,” Lebby said. “It was hard. At the end of the day, when I got back there after going to school, there was an opportunity I felt like I had to do it. That’s what I decided in the end.” Lebby came up with offenses that finished #3 and #4 in the FBS in yards per game, leading the SEC both seasons. Ole Miss and Ohio State are the only teams to average more than 500 yards per game each of the last two seasons, and the Rebels are one of 11 teams to average 35 or more points each of the last two seasons. FAMILY FEELING: Ole Miss football has no opt-outs for the Sugar Bowl. Here’s the inside story. THE TURNOVER: Ole Miss football coaches explain how defense transformed from liability to strength in 2021 GRAY, DIRTY FOOTBALL: How Transfer Jake Springer Transformed Ole Miss’s Defense? Since taking the job in Oklahoma, Lebby has been on double duty. He was in Norman for the early signing period and helped put together a lesson with new Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. Shortly after, he returned to Mississippi to assist the Rebels with Sugar Bowl preparation. But after arriving in New Orleans on Wednesday night, Lebby still made time to check out every photo of Oklahoma’s 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Story continues “I wanted to be here for Matt (Corral),” Lebby said of why he had two jobs. “I wanted to be here for all these guys to finish this off the right way. It was important to me to be here for them.” Corral returned the favor and had kind words about Lebby before the coach goes to Oklahoma and the quarterback to the NFL. “That’s a relationship I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Corral said. “Me and he both know that. Most of these moments I’ve had with Ole Miss will be the most with Jeff Lebby and coach (Lane) Kiffin and this team we have now. I wouldn’t trade the world for it. “ Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or [email protected] Follow @nicksuss on Twitter. This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football OC Jeff Lebby explains why he took the Oklahoma job

