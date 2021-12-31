Winter Classic Profile: Grand Rapids, Duluth East Represent HS Hockey





The 2022 Discover Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1 will not only be an outdoor game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, it will also be a celebration of the State of Hockey. Part of that celebration includes several hockey teams and clubs from all over Minnesota skating on one of several additional rinks at Target Field. NHL.com creates a profile of each of the teams. Today the high school boys’ hockey teams in Duluth East and Grand Rapids.

When fans attend the Minnesota Wild games at the Xcel Energy Center, one of the first things they see is the ring of hockey jerseys in the hall that represent each of Minnesota’s boys and girls high school teams. High school hockey is the heart of the State of Hockey and Xcel Energy Center hosts the largest annual event: the Minnesota State High School League Boys’ Hockey Tournament. Grand Rapids and Duluth East, rivals who have collected seven state titles, will represent high school boy hockey at an additional rink when the Wild play the St. Louis Blues outdoors in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis on Saturday (7 p.m. hours ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS). “High school hockey is everything to the hockey community in Minnesota,” Duluth East coach Steve Pitoscia. “It’s what you dream about from the moment you’re a little kid going to your first little outdoor court. It’s the pinnacle of playing with your friends, the kids you grew up with, in front of your school. It’s equated to basketball and football in Indiana in Texas. It’s everything to us.” Duluth East won the state title in 1960, 1995, and 1998. Alumni include Phil Verchota, a member of the “Miracle on Ice” team who won gold for the United States at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics and captain of the U.S. hockey team at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics. Grand Rapids won the state title in 1975, 1976, 1980 and 2017. Its alumni include Wild defender Alex Goligoskic and St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart, who will play Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey was named and selected by the Wild in the second round (No. 54) of the 2021 NHL drawing. “It’s embedded in the communities,” said Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo. “It’s pride. It’s tradition. … It’s something you don’t understand until you’re really in it or a part of it or have seen it, how important it is and how much legacy there is.” Video: Grand Rapids, Duluth East shine at Winter Classic To understand the importance of outdoor hockey in Minnesota, keep in mind that in the Duluth East program, each coach lists the rink they came from. Every day in Grand Rapids, an ice machine with a trailer is transported to nearby ice rinks so that they can be flooded. Every week the youth players have an outdoor training. “They understand what it’s like to play outside and they’re getting used to it, so now it’s become part of their day or a habit,” Chiodo said. “The game is made on the outdoor rink. We call it rink-rat hockey, and when they get there, they can play for hours.” When children enter high school, they often appear in crowded arenas. Chiodo said Grand Rapids has season ticket holders, people who have been sitting in the same seat for years. “A high school game on a Tuesday or a Thursday or maybe a Saturday afternoon, it’s a community event,” Pitoscia said. “The children from the community come out. They wear their jerseys in the stands. Your parents and your grandparents and the neighbors and the owner of the hardware store, they encourage you.’ As they reach the state tournament, the kids play in front of huge crowds at Xcel Energy Center. But nothing compares to what the players will experience at Target Field. “They’re excited,” Chiodo said. “They’re excited to represent the community. They’re proud to wear that ‘GR’ on their jersey. They’re proud of the program. They’re just… to be a part of it and to be recognized , they’ve talked about it and now it’s getting neat.” Pitoscia said, “Any chance you have to represent your school and your community and your neighbors I think is great, and to do it on a stage like the Winter Classic, I mean, what a blessing.”

