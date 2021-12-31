Heritage Bank partners Lagos at Para Table Tennis Championship for Nation Building





Heritage Bank Says Its Commitment To Sports And Collaboration With Lagos Third EditionValueJet Para Table Tennisis spurred on by the brand’s passion to support sport, especially for the physically disabled, to ensure their well-being, health and by extension nation building. The general manager, Abiye Sekibo, said this while addressing the press during the championship which hosted 45 table tennis matches and was held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos. Heritage Bank believes in development and has the tenacity to develop Nigerians both young and old and encourage the physically disabled especially the participants of para table tennis that this game can help them to stay healthy and fit. Sekibo, who was represented by the Banks Ag Group Head, Corporate Communications, Ozena Utulu, commended the Paradivision of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Sunday Odebodes Para Table Tennis Foundation for organizing the competition, as well as the Lagos State Government for playing a leading role in the development of sports in the country. In a statement signed by Utulu, Heritages CEO recalled the support it received from the government of Lagos when it hosted the Skoolimpics, the landmark sporting event that attracts more than 6,000 students from more than 600 public and private secondary schools from the six educational districts. from Lagos Sate in participating in the three-day sports fiesta held in 2017. Skoolimpics, the declared statement is an idea conceived to establish a national sports festival for young people in secondary schools, with the aim of helping the country discover young talents who will recreate the spirit of excellence in competitive and recreational sports stir up. The idea was intended as a holistic development of young people to promote their physical, social and emotional well-being. It is a well-known fact that physical education and sports help build character and community, reduce delinquency, community safety, economic and social development, Sekibo said. The First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, reiterated the government’s commitment to take ongoing measures to promote the welfare, well-being and interests of the physically disabled. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Grace Igbokwe, advised the participants to put the right energy and zeal into training while warning them to take their training even more seriously and equally draw inspiration from great table tennis players who have caused national and international furore. to make. The tournament’s coordinator, Sunday Odebode, said fans will witness the emergence of new stars of the sort Christian Ikpoyi, who is the world’s No. 10, to replace Nigeria’s aging players.

