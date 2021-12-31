Twitterverse in shock at Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement from test cricket





South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock announced on Thursday that he would retire from Test cricket with immediate effect. The 29-year-old’s stunning decision came just hours after he was part of the South African squad that lost to India by 113 runs in the first test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. He stated that the decision was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family. In the Centurion Test, De Kock scored 34 runs in the first innings and 21 in the second. De Kock, who was twice named South African Cricket Player of the Year, stated that he was still committed to playing cricket for his country to a limited extent. India vs South Africa: Full Coverage|Photos|Schedule|Results His wife, Sasha, is expected to give birth to the couple’s first child, which is why he had already announced that he would miss the second and third tests against India. In a statement issued by Cricket South Africa, De Kock wrote: I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that comes with it. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations, and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something I love even more. He added: In life you can buy almost anything except time, and now is the time to do good for the people who mean the most to me. De Kock was recently embroiled in controversy at the T20 World Cup in October when he refused to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after being ordered to do so by Cricket South Africa. The order came just days before a game against the West Indies and it was initially reported that De Kock had withdrawn for personal reasons. De Kock apologized and promised to commit to the gesture in future matches after meeting Cricket South Africa officials. The surprising announcement by the seasoned wicketkeeper to withdraw from the game’s longest format has shocked cricket fans. Check out some reactions after the announcement: A day that started with a cricketer’s retirement also ended with a retirement. Although, the last one was quite a shock.#QuintondeKock— Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 30, 2021 Quinton de Kock’s shocking retirement should spark conversations about how unappealing a test career is to most players outside of the richest 3-4 cricket nations.#SAvIND #decock— Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 30, 2021 Now that Quinton De Kock is retiring, someone really needs to dig into what exactly is going on with the Proteas. In the span of one generation, they have gone from handling a powerhouse to what they are today. Other than Elgar & Bavuma, no one looks solid in that lineup. — The best of yew (@FinestYew) December 31, 2021 Quinton De Kock quitting test cricket is shocking to say the least. He’s only 28 and had a bright future ahead of him.— ` (@FourOverthrows) December 30, 2021 Meanwhile, India and South Africa will play the 2nd Test match from January 3, 2022. The tourists hope to make it 2-0 as they chase a first Test series on South African soil. Read all the IPL news and cricket score here

