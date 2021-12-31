How the College Football Playoff Teams Match





Before the Georgia defense Chris Smith sat down for his virtual Orange Bowl news conference, a blue disposable mask covered the lower half of his face. Even as professional leagues adjust their schedules due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the message from College Football Playoffs is clear: We will take precautions, but playoff games will not be postponed. If no team can play in the national championship in January, no champion will be crowned this season either. Several bowling matches have been canceled due to outbreaks, but a slate of the big bowls is coming Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a look at how the semi-final teams and a few contenders match up: All times East. COLLEGE FOOTBALL APPOINTMENT SEMI-FINAL COTTON BOWL: 1 ALABAMA vs. 4 CINCINNATIA 3:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN The Group of Fives Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) defeated their American Athletic Conference opponents with a solid defense. The Bearcats playoff tournament is highlighted by a win over Notre Dame in October and a win over Houston in the AAC championship game. Cincinnati, a newcomer to the playoff, has been trying to become the first team outside of the Power 5 conferences The Atlantic Coast, the Big 12, the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern to win it since it began in 2014 .

Alabama (12-1) temporarily left its lead as the nation’s top team after losing to Texas A&M in October and narrowly defeating Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide climbed back to the No. 1 spot after beating Georgia for the SEC title in one of their best overall performances of a somewhat inconsistent season. Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Bryce Young led the Crimson Tides thrilling passing attack, taking Alabama to its seventh playoff appearance. When Alabamas offense sputtered, it was Young’s playing skill that often kept the team out of harm’s way. In the performance that helped secure his status as the nations top quarterback, Young threw for more than 400 yards against Georgia’s vaunted defense. While Alabama may have the best player in the game in linebacker Will Anderson, a voracious pass-rusher, the Bearcats defense is experienced and athletic. The Cincinnatis defensive front consists of two first-team All-AAC defense linemen, Curtis Brooks and Myjai Sanders, and the secondary has the Jim Thorpe Award winner in Coby Bryant (given to the nation’s tallest defensive back). Jameson Williams, Alabamas explosive receiver transferred from Ohio state, is the main threat with more than 1,400 receiving yards this season. Cincinnatis Ahmad Gardner, posing as a first-round NFL draft pick, is the kind of cornerback who leaves opponents looking for other receivers. A defensive back that is rarely thrown faces a receiver that is nearly impossible to cover. Who wins?

ORANGE BOWL: 2 MICHIGAN vs. 3 GEORGIA 7:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN In the proliferation era of college football, when elite offense typically beats elite defense, both Michigan (12-1) and Georgia (12-1) have built their identities on their defense. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, who has won a semifinal but no playoff-era championship, built a historically solid defense in the regular season. The Bulldogs allowed only 9.5 points per game as they trampled every team except an embarrassing game against the Crimson Tide in which they lost 41 points. Alabama featured Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who won the Bednarik Award (which is given to the nation’s best defensive player). And Georgias defense, made up of elite edge rushers one of whom, Nakobe Dean, won the Butkus Award for the nations best linebacker, failed to pick up a sack for the first time this season.

Michigan has the nation’s top line of attack, giving its quarterback, Cade McNamara, the protection he needed to complete more than 64 percent of his passes. Wolverines’ best player, however, is Aidan Hutchinson, the 265-pound defensive end who is an expected No. 1 overall pick. He has 14 sacks this season, a one-season record, including three against Ohio State. And the attention he commands on the line could make room for players like David Ojabo, Wolverines’ other talented edge-rusher, to play. The Bulldogs were the nation’s top-ranked team for most of the season, taking 16 straight wins in two seasons before losing to Alabama in the SEC title game. The lone blot on Michigan’s record was its loss at Michigan State, but a win over Iowa in the Big Game of Ten Championships secured Michigan’s spot in the playoff for the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s era. Friday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will be the first meeting of the two teams since 1965. OTHER GAMES TO WATCH FIESTA BOWL: 5 NOTRE DAME vs. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Notre Dame (11-1) was still in the playoff chase when Brian Kelly, the longtime head coach, left the program to take the job as head coach in the state of Louisiana. Marcus Freeman, the Irish defensive coordinator, was promoted shortly afterwards and will aim to lead Notre Dame to its first win in one of the six best New Year’s Day bowl games in more than two decades. The Irish opened the season with an overtime win over Florida State, with their lone loss to Cincinnati. But they will be without their leading rusher in Kyren Williams and one of their best defense weapons, security Kyle Hamilton, who are both announced their plan to skip the bowl game and enter the NFL draw.

Oklahoma State (11-2) missed the playoff area by a few inches after the Baylors goal-line stand stopped its attempt at a go-ahead touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game. Before that, the only loss that Coach Mike Gundys’ team had was in October at Iowa State. In a conference not known for its defense, the Cowboys led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. ROSE BOWL: 6 OHIO STATE vs. 11 UTAH 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Utah (10-3) had never reached the Rose Bowl before winning its first Pac-12 championship in program history to earn a berth for the game in Pasadena, California. The Utes captured the conference title with a dominant 38-10 win over Oregon, just two weeks after a 38-7 loss to the Ducks in Salt Lake City. Utahs strength on offense is his run game, highlighted by Tavion Thomas running back and quarterback Cameron Rising, who is a legitimate threat in progress. Despite an early loss to Oregon, Ohio state playoff ambitions persisted until late November, when it lost to Michigan in a 42-27 blowout. The Buckeyes (10-2) play in the Rose Bowl for the first time under Coach Ryan Day. Led by freshman quarterback CJ Stroud and its most receiving goals, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the state of Ohio had one of the highest scoring offenses in the country. Olave and Wilson withdrew from the Rose Bowl to prepare for the NFL draw, leaving Smith-Njigba, who led the team in receiving yards this season. SUGAR BOWL: 7 BAYLOR vs. 8 MISSISSIPIA 8:45 p.m. Saturday, ESPN Mississippi pushed its way into a 10-2 season behind one of the most powerful passes in the country. Quarterback Matt Corral threw more than 3,000 yards to lead the Rebels to their first major bowling appearance of the Lane Kiffin era. Baylor has a solid run game and a defense that kept it in the top 10 nationally despite two defeats. After going 2-7 in Coach Dave Aranda’s first season, Baylor went 11-2 in 2021, including a season-ending win over Oklahoma State. The Bears goal-line stop in fourth place kept the Cowboys out of the playoff and secured the Big 12 title for Baylor.

