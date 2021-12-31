NHL teams will regret passing on Jesper Wallstedt

Matt Zambonin/HHOF-IIHF Images

Some scouts called him the best player in the draft. Not the best goalkeeper, but the best player.

So it’s safe to say that many were stunned when he fell in the Minnesota Wild at number 20, five behind Detroit’s Sebastian Cossa.

Wallstedt was Sweden’s starting goalkeeper at the World Junior Championships, and arguably the best for the period of the tournament. His 48 save shutout against Slovakia was a standout feat — and perhaps the most notable outside of Connor Bedard’s four-goal play for Canada before the tournament was canceled on Wednesday.

Wallstedt’s journey to that point was interesting to say the least.

Wallstedt did not play full-time goalkeeper, between the crease and as a defender, until he was 12 years old. Two years later, at age 14, he became the youngest player in the Swedish U-20 league, breaking Victor Hedman’s record. He then broke an even more unimaginable record, becoming the youngest player to score a goal in Sweden’s top junior league, still at the age of 14.

It’s a little insane when you think about it, but it was just the beginning of Wallstedt’s rise. He later became the youngest goalkeeper to play in Sweden’s top men’s league when he entered a match in 2019-20 at the age of 17. Wallstedt ended up having the most starts with Luleå HF last year, while having one of the best goalkeeper U-18 seasons in SHL history, really cementing himself as the undisputed No. 1 this season.

Despite Wallstedt falling in the draft for whatever reason, Wallstedt became the highest drafted Swedish netless of all time in July — Oscar Dansk and Jacob Markstrom both finished number 31 when the league had 30 picks in the opening round.

Wallstedt played just one game with Sweden at the World Junior Championships last year, with the 2022 tournament being his real chance to shine. He eventually finished with a 2-0-0 record and even tried to score from the empty net against the Russians in the first game, just to be cheeky. It’s hard to declare Wallstedt the best goalkeeper in a tournament when no team has played more than two games, but Wallstedt looked great in both, with his three goals against in the encounter against Russia coming over the back of his hand. own teammates.

Like any goalkeeper, Wallstedt likes to remain humble, even if he was the clear star of the show.

“Obviously it’s great for confidence, but I couldn’t do this without the team in front of me,” Wallstedt said after his shutout.

Wallstedt said he spent the off-season getting his feet moving faster and getting his fitness off the ice — “maybe it didn’t look like that in the end because I was a little tired,” he said — but it’s something scouts know about. have taken from. Wallstedt’s agility has enabled him to shine in tight competitions at the end of this year, and it works.

“He seems so much more mature, composed and confident in his fold,” said a Swedish scout. “He’s always had good headroom, but he feels more able to control the shots coming at him and doesn’t burst under pressure.”

It’s hard to be a starting professional goalkeeper at 18, but Wallstadt has handled it as well as anyone. Wallstedt’s save rate of .923 is the third best in the SHL this season and fourth all-time among U-20 goalkeepers, with Johan Gustafsson and Jhonas Enroth both scoring .932. Wallstedt’s numbers are comparable to Jacob Markstrom’s from 2009-10 at the same age, and many compare Wallstedt’s skills to Markstrom’s, just with a smaller frame and better folding motion.

Right now, with no junior future for Wallstedt, he will likely turn his attention to making a run with Sweden’s Olympic men’s team in February. The starting role is certainly not out of the question, even at his age, if he continues to play as he did before leaving for Alberta earlier this month.

And Wild fans should be happy with his development. So many people in hockey expected Wallstedt to finish in the top 10, so getting a goalkeeper of his quality that low is a steal. Minnesota is looking good with Kirill Kaprizov at the helm and there are some other solid young names in the system now. It might not be long before Wallstedt is clamoring for the Minnesota starting role—and maybe even a Vezina trophy soon.