Cricket in 2021 review: Dark times are coming after a year cricket would like to forget

sDefying an annual review with the events of November 16 feels like opening a book toward the end. But this was the day when English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned in to its frequency in 2021. A groundbreaking moment in a challenging year for the summer competition.

It was on this date that Azeem Rafiq sat before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been arduous, riddled with the usual snake pits whistleblowers had to navigate to tell their truth. In many ways it was a triumph that he had made it to that seat.

He told tales of a toxic locker room during his time at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, filled with heartbreaking tales, including wine poured down his throat as a 15-year-old. He spoke of high-profile pundits explaining him behind his back – even to his face – and a clear lack of support from the Professional Cricketers Association and the England and Wales Cricket Board itself. And with the benefit of parliamentary privilege, he named names.

Current Yorkshire and England cricketer Gary Ballance was one, as were former captain Michael Vaughan and commentator David Lloyd. All released statements protest their innocence, bending if they could but with heavy blows.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire, who had deviated the most, began to accept their fate. Roger Hutton stepped down as chairman, as did CEO Mark Arthur when sponsors cut ties with their droves. Lord Kamlesh Patel was inculcated as the new director and chairman and went on to cull 16 staff including cricket director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale.

The consequences were brutal and far-reaching. Rafiq’s own behavior was rightly called into question when stories of past misconduct emerged, including anti-Semitic comments. Indeed, the whole affair was typical of a year when the overarching theme was chickens coming home to stoke.

Rafiq’s moving testimony had major consequences for many (PA media)

It was more palpable there in the stories that followed Rafiqs’ testimony throughout the county system. Even all the way to the top with the English dressing room coming under scrutiny for alleged use of the word Kevin to describe people of color. The first day of the Test summer was marred by the rise of historic tweets from debutant Ollie Robinson, leading to the bowler missing the next Test against New Zealand as an investigation went on behind the scenes and in public. Mens Test captain Joe Root was also part of the collateral in this settlement.

Coincidentally, Root stands as a reminder that cricket was actually played in 2021. His 12 months with the bat were the best of an already award-winning career: 1,708 test runs strummed with a six-centuries chorus, leaving him third on the calendar year’s ride list. Unfortunately, the recognition of that achievement also portrays an extremely miserable time in the whites.

Nine defeats in 14 Tests marred the worst year in format for England, which could have been 10 out of 15 if India hadn’t overrun the UK as Covid-19 threatened to spread through their group. A series win against Sri Lanka in January promised much, as did a convincing opening win in the first game of the series away to India. Unfortunately, they were looted in the four remaining games and lost that series, the home opener against New Zealand, before losing 2-1 to India’s return. By the end of December, they had lost the first three Tests in Australia in 12 days to give up the Ashes in the most docile way imaginable.

Of course there were plans. There are always plans. Rest-and-rotation saw players shuffle in and out at pre-planned intervals throughout the three-month stint in Asia – far too long in the best of times, let alone a global pandemic. Well-intentioned given the planning, but ultimately for nothing.

England dominated the early stages of the T20 World Cup but were stabbed in the death of their semi-final as New Zealand exacted a bit of revenge for the 2019s 50 over the World Cup Final. Losing the Blackcaps to Australia in the final only made matters worse from an English perspective, not least as they had beaten Australia by eight wickets in the group stage.

By this time, National Selector Ed Smith, the brainchild of R&R, had been expelled and replaced entirely by Chris Silverwood when the head coach was given the keys to the car by men’s cricket director Ashley Giles. Both will do well to survive the effects of the chaotic Ashes.

England’s men have slipped into an embarrassing Ashes defeat (AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the 2020 domestic game emerged as a prisoner emerging from confinement, blinded and deaf by a once-familiar world that had changed immeasurably. The Hundred was the source of that assault on the senses, the first campaign starting a year later than planned.

It inspired both those previously disinterested or who had made a mistake that way, while insulting the diehards who were beaten apart by influencers and stolen the best and brightest of the county game for something blue, if only for a midsummer window. Warwickshire completed a first-class double of the LV County Championship and the Bob Willis trophy, Glamorgans Royal London Cup was their first trophy in 17 years, while Kent Spitfires won the T20 Blast. And as incredible as the stories within each success were, they were made to feel distinctly off-broadway.

Analyzing The Hundred in its first year is difficult, as any valuable criticism takes time. But for all its amusement, the men’s code carried the nagging feeling that all the money, compliments, and platforming from broadcasters for free and subscriptions could have been done just as effectively with Twenty20. Nevertheless, Southern Brave took the spoils.

The hundred of the women, on the other hand, was the realization of something much greater. The wave of enthusiasm that had abated after the 2017 World Cup victory was shaken again when young girls (and boys) from different backgrounds found inspiration from previously hidden figures.

The main difference with the men’s competition was the availability: internationals from home and abroad shared the field with provincial stalwarts and young newcomers. Alice Capsey of the Oval Invincibles (the eventual winners) showed that both the exuberance and the fortitude was both a testament to and believable what it is to be 16 out of 17. Scottish international Abtaha Maqsood spun off in her Birmingham Phoenix orange hijab and became a sudden inspiration.

It fitted in nicely with a more extensive program for England women, who recorded home and away wins over New Zealand and at home against India in one-day and T20 competition. They also ticked off Test match number 96 against India, which could have been a classic had it not been for the rain in Bristol. It marked another stepping stone for Sophia Dunkley, who became the first black woman to represent England in Tests, and marked the occasion with a sharp 74 not out.

Ahead of the Ashes and 50-over World Cup early next year, 2021 provided even more proof that the women’s game can thrive more than just. The number of English speaking professionals now stands at 61. The talent pool is only getting deeper.

It’s darker for the men, not least at the top. Aside from the poor test results, we really feel like we’ve reached a critical point in terms of wellbeing, performance and administration.

Ben Stokes’ broken hand during the IPL, the rush to get him back as captain of a Covid replacement squad during ODIs against Pakistan and the greater rush to get him to Australia speak of an unworkable schedule and a hunger for workarounds . Even more troubling was his forced break that put him out of action from July until the end of the summer for his mental well-being. Here was the great English action hero begging for help.

Speaking of trusting, we seem to have reached the end days of the Anderson-Broad duopoly. Both missed the Test in Brisbane, with Stuart Broad then losing the series and losing innings and 14-run shellacking at the MCG. And amid the sadness of the split, there’s a nagging sense that the last few years — especially this one — have been a waste.

Tackling the long-form side is overdue and will be more difficult than ever given the state of the County Championship and its incumbents. The provinces themselves have less power and their red ball players are disillusioned. Recalibration will be painful and could even break down to the exemplary white-ball standards that could make up for their World Cup failure with another global T20 event in Australia at the end of 2022.

What is certain is that the problems exposed on both sides of the border in 2021 will not just disappear once the clock strikes midnight on December 31. English cricket is broken, needs a little more soul exploration and a lot of love in 2022. The darkest hour may be before sunrise, but dark times are yet to come.