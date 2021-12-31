College Football Playoff — Cincinnati plays for underdogs who never got a chance

On Friday afternoons, the Cincinnati Bearcats don’t just play for themselves. Instead, when the Bearcats rush onto the field of the Jerry Dome for the College Football Playoff semifinals with No. 1 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN app), they should not do so under their own traditional black “C” flag. They should be running behind the banners of a New Year’s Eve parade with the logos of all the Bowl Championship Series and potential CFP crashers that came before them.

Fly through the black and gold of UCF, the blue and white of BYU, the blue and orange of Boise State and, oh, even that angry little green wave of Tulane. When it’s time to bring out the honorary captains for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic coin toss, they’ll have to send every Commissioner of the Gang of 5 conferences, from the Sun Belt and Conference USA to the Mountain West and MAC to their current home. , the AAC, and even go ahead and bring representatives of the AAC’s grandfather, the Big East, as well as someone from the WAC. Bring in Gary Patterson and McKenzie Milton and Shaun King and make them stand out in midfield with the true captains of the Bearcats, finally taking the post-season seats they were all once denied.

Yes, Cincinnati, you should have brought them all to Arlington, Texas this weekend, because like it or not, just as much as you represent your hard-fought 13-0 season, you’re also representing them all and all of their best seasons, lost years ago in the shadow of title games they weren’t invited to.

“I don’t know any of that,” said Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell when asked about his team’s greater role earlier this season. “I know what our goals are and how difficult a task is in itself. I really appreciate when our success means something to other people out there, but I also don’t think they see us as a surprise story. We expect to have that success. “

They do and they must. The Bearcats have lost one game in the past two years. Since Fickell’s first year on the court in 2017, a 4-8 campaign, Cincinnati has achieved a four-year mark of 44-6, hitting double digits in every season except last year’s 9-1 pandemic-shortened schedule.

That success is why the Bearcats really want us to know that they don’t consider themselves an underdog. They stutter outright at the idea.

“We’ve heard a lot about this David versus Goliath talk,” junior offensive lineman Dylan O’Quinn said earlier this week. “But the fact is that everyone puts their pants on the same way.”

Alabama, the perennial top team in the country, also wants us to know that it doesn’t consider the Bearcats an underdog. Heck, the Tide even tries to convince us that Cincy is the favourite.

“I still feel like we’re the underdog in this game,” said Bama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.. “We’ve been disrespected all year.”

With all due respect to the player who has already won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and has been named to every All-America team known to man, let alone anyone on the rosters and coaching staff of these teams, we don’t buy what they’re trying to sell. There’s only one underdog this postseason, and that’s a cat. A bear cat.

Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog at the betting window. It is the first school outside of the Power 5 to make it to the CFP with four teams in its eight-year history. The Bearcats take on the defending national champions. During fiscal year 2019-20, the University of Cincinnati spent $74 million on athletics. The other three CFP participants — Alabama, Georgia and Michigan — averaged $164 million.

By any measure on a spreadsheet, Cincinnati is an underdog.

play 2:18 Molly McGrath shares how Alabama and Cincinnati are adjusting to the change in COVID-19 protocols and how the Bearcats are handling the biggest game in the program’s history.

“It doesn’t matter,” Fickell said this week. “We know. We have a good idea. I mean, if you want to have a chance at the title, you have to beat the champions. Here’s what we have: we have a chance to beat the champions. Whatever the line is, we’ve said it all year round, ‘The best team doesn’t always win the game.’ That’s just the reality. The teams that play the best win the football game.”

Again, when asked about representing every little boy ever, even if we all recognize that his boys aren’t that little, Fickell just smiled and said, “We’re taking all the support we can get.”

There’s plenty, and a lot of it comes from those who’ve been in Cincinnati’s cleats before, but weren’t able to take that next step.

“What I think we’re all recognizing is how impossibly hard it is to do what they’ve done,” said Chris Petersen, the author of what most still consider to be college football’s greatest gate crash of all time. State’s Hollywood script upset Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, which took place 15 years ago on Saturday. But as timeless as that Broncos team has become, it was still relegated to a major BCS bowl berth, the same built-in consolation prize that carried over into the CFP era and was given to the undefeated UCF in 2017 and Cincinnati a year. past.

“When you’re in that position and feel like you’re looking in from the outside, you know that to have a chance, however small, you have to be undefeated, but also be impressive,” said Petersen. “There’s no benefit of the doubt. That’s a tremendous amount of pressure that just builds every week. Cincinnati has handled that very well.”

“If you’re honest with yourself, you know no one will invite you to the big dance, so there’s always that little memory in your head,” said Tommy Bowden of his 1998 Tulane team that went 13-0 and finished. seventh in the latest AP and coaches polls. Tulane won in the Liberty Bowl over the gold standard of college football underdogs, BYU, which owned the 1984 national title. “So when a team like Cincinnati makes a run like that, yeah, we’re all definitely paying attention.”

It is natural to look for kinship. We happily hit the “Like” button when a family member posts about their new job, new marriage, or new baby, even if it’s a second cousin we haven’t seen in years. We still feel the pride when our high school wins the state, decades after our own graduation. And even in these most polarized times, so many strangers discover a new kinship as they begin to gather in that happiest of all communal sports grounds, the rallying point for the cart backing an underdog.

In the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff, underdogs were not hard to find. Bigfoot is hard to find. There have been no playoff crashes. The most heralded “we didn’t see that coming” was in the CFP’s inaugural season, when fourth-ranked Ohio State (and co-defensive coordinator Fickell) upset Alabama and Oregon to win it all. Yes, that’s what passes for a CFP underdog story. A Big Ten championship team with 12 wins, with Ezekiel Elliott running the ball and Joey Bosa making tackles and winning two games. Not exactly the Miracle on Ice, right?

So support for Cincy heading into Friday’s Cotton Bowl isn’t limited to the “been there, done that” folks. Since the GVB is increasingly troubled by “Bama and Clemson AGAIN?” weariness and the clamor for playoff expansion have gone from chatter to actual discussions, the desire for a March Madness-esque Cinderella story has only grown among fans across the country.

This Cinderella’s slippers aren’t shoes at all. They’re claws. Worn at the feet of a team that has been given a once-impossible chance not only to compete in the games that will determine the league champion, but perhaps to shed the establishment’s crimson-painted face. The Nick Saban-built monster that teams and fans across the college football courts believe has faked the game they’re playing against them. Not to mention the superpowers aboard any team that could spoil the missed party.

Just moments after Ohio State lost to the Wolverines — a CFP rookie herself — to end the regular season, legions of Buckeyes fans pledged their support for the team located 107 miles to the southwest, from a Columbus Dispatch story that OSU – educated fans about how do you become a fan of cincy? on a statement from Maurice Clarett himself.

Go Bearcats… I roll with the winners. Coach Fickle was my special team coach when I got to school and she from Ohio. That counts. I’m on the cart. pic.twitter.com/JO9k2mWyJy Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 27, 2021

There are programs that would avoid such sudden newbie and fandom that will no doubt be temporary. Cincinnati waits with open claws.

“I can’t speak for anyone but our team and our fans,” said Fickell, almost sounding like a man willing to admit that he is indeed an underdog. Almost. “But [again] we are happy to take all the support we can get from wherever we can get it. Our goal is to get people who are now paying attention to Cincinnati football to believe in what we are building and maybe keep watching to see what else we can do.”