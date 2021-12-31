Greek tennis team in Australia and ready for action

The Greek star tennis players have arrived in Australia and are ready to start 2022 with a bang.

Running from January 2-9, the Adelaide International will see Maria Sakkari and Despina Papamichail compete against the world’s best female tennis players against the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will start his 2022 on the very first day of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men’s tennis tournament.

The world No. 4 leads Greece in Group C, taking on Hubert Hurkacz, Diego Schwartzman and Nikoloz Basilashviliin.

After showing his good shape at Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday during practice, he said he has made a full recovery from his elbow injury that caused him to withdraw from the ATP final in Paris earlier this year.

“My elbow is fantastic. I’m sure I’ll be back 100 percent. The goal is certainly to go even higher. I hope that the preparation goes well and that the new year will be three times better than this season,” said Tsitsipas.

When asked about Novak Djokovic’s decision to keep his vaccination status private earlier this week, fully vaccinated Tsitsipas said he respects it.

Djokovic’s entry into the Australian Open remains a mystery, as does his vaccination status.

“It’s his choice, I respect it. Everyone has the freedom to decide (…)”

Earlier this year, Tsipipas himself received a lot of negative reactions because he also announced that he did not promote mandatory vaccinations. He later withdrew his decision to get vaccinated in order to “live a normal life”.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas may be the only top name competing in Melbourne as Federer will not play at the Australian Open, while neither Nadal nor Djokovic are certain.

“It will generally be like that in a few years, possibly three years,” he said at an ATP Cup press conference.

“So get used to it early, it’s pretty much the new reality. Let’s see how tennis works without the top three. I really want to see which players are going to win,” Tsitsipas said.

“We are able to take tennis to a very high level, we have something different to offer than what Djokovic or Federer or Nadal have. We just have to work hard every day, make the most of this game and set the bar high. I play for myself and if young children are inspired by what we do then we have done our job well,” he added, proud to represent the new generation of tennis players in Greece.

On the other hand, local Greek talents Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have been wildcarded for the first week of the Adelaide International Sydney Tennis Classic respectively.

Kokkinakis will make his tournament debut this year after a serious injury.

Kyrgios will also make a comeback after a quiet 2021 of choice to focus on his mental and physical health.

“I’ve been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I’m feeling good after a long game break,” Kyrgios told ABC News.

“I’m looking forward to the final goal before the Australian Open, thanks to Tennis Australia for the chance to play.”