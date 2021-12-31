Slovakian goalkeeper calls world juniors ‘a joke’, criticizes organizers, COVID protocols

Slovakia’s World Junior Hockey Championship goalkeeper says this year’s tournament was “a joke”.

Simon Latkoczy criticized event organizers in a couple of Instagram posts on Thursday after the International Ice Hockey Federation canceled the under-20 men’s world championship after players from three teams confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“I came here and tried to do my best and this is how it’s done? This is going on IIHF. They completely underestimated this tournament,” Latkoczy said in the first of two lengthy posts. “The organization from day one was terrible. I felt like I was participating in a simple youth hockey tournament.”

Although Latkoczy’s Instagram account has not been verified, his club team in the USHL has confirmed that it is his.

The IIHF announced seven new positive COVID-19 tests from the World Junior Hockey Championships on Thursday, following the tournament’s cancellation the day before.

A member of the Canadian team tested positive. as well as two members of the Swedish team, as well as a member from Russia, Germany and Slovakia. An official on the ice also returned a positive test.

The IIHF canceled the tournament, which was held after four days of play on Wednesday, after two players from the United States and a player from Russia and the Czech Republic previously tested positive, resulting in the forfeiture of games.

VIEW | IIHF cancels world junior tournament:

IIHF cancels World Junior Hockey Championships due to COVID-19 Sportsnet’s Donnovan Bennett joins Natasha Fatah to discuss the IIHF’s decision to cancel the World Juniors in Alberta. 6:07

Differences in protocols

Latkoczy said in his second Instagram post that the COVID-19 protocols at this year’s tournament were in stark contrast to the 2020-21 edition, which was also held in Alberta.

“Last year we spent the entire tournament in bubble, just in our hotel and on the ice rink. It was crazy, but it worked,” said Latkoczy. “The people who worked for us were in the bubble with us throughout the tournament. They didn’t go home at all.”

This year, however, Latkoczy said his team’s hotel in Red Deer, Alta., was still open to the public. He said it included a barbershop, a boutique, a “packed” restaurant and even a wedding while the Slovakian junior team stayed at the hotel.

“The people who worked at the hotel or the waitresses who worked for us went home every night,” he wrote. “It’s true, everyone is tested every day, but we know that the positive cases don’t have to show up right away after being in contact with someone. So how does it make sense?”

‘Can at least try to think of something’

He was also disappointed that the tournament was canceled after so few cases that his reports went up just hours before the IIHF announced seven new positive tests on Thursday and that the international governing body was unable to find a solution.

“They could at least come up with something to end this tournament,” Latkoczy said. “They didn’t. They decided to end this tournament as if it were some pointless couples games for some random guys who spent the holidays in Canada.”

He then thanked the Slovak Hockey Federation, his teammates and coaches for the short time they had together.

“This should have been special,” said the 19-year-old. “It’s just a sad end to our junior hockey ages.”

Latkoczy was not the only tournament participant to express disappointment at the cancellation.

The German Ice Hockey Federation posted a statement on its Instagram account about how hard it was to see the event come to an end.

“It is a bitter disappointment for the players, the coaches and the entire staff,” the statement said. “But we can understand the decision from a health point of view and will now do everything we can to bring the U20 national team home healthy.”

US captain Jake Sanderson said it was “such a heartbreaking conclusion” to the tournament.

Finnish defender Kasper Puutio said on social media: “My heart is broken by thousands of memories, brothers for life.”

American coach Nate Leaman said he and his staff were very proud of their players.

“We’re crushed for them,” Leaman said. “They represented the US in the right way and are winners.”