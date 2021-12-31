OlymPicks: Beijing’s final push for Snowpremacy, the top 10 Chinese athletes of 2021 and a list of all dem sports

InOlymPicks, we highlight news, gossip and developments related to the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau Reveals Public Winter Sports Statistics

Since Beijing won its bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in 2015, both the capital and the country at large have been on a relentless drive to popularize ice and snow sports. In fact, as outlined in the 2016 National Winter Sports Facility Construction Plan, China planned to have some 800 ski facilities nationwide by next year. Now, with just 40 days until the Olympics begin, it’s time to see if they’ve delivered on those promises.

To this end, we focus our attention on the White Paper Ski Industry 2020, which was released earlier this year. Not surprisingly, the pace at which this country is building its infrastructure is nothing short of astonishing. They came damn close to hitting that 800 threshold, having reached a total of 770 ski areas by the end of 2019. In fact, in 2020, the number has dropped to 715 as more than a few resorts have become unusable since the pandemic took hold. , and the white book was modest enough to adapt to this.

But what about our honest capital? Where does it fall in the bigger saga of China’s winter sports infrastructure frenzy? This is where it gets interesting, because according to the white paper, which only contains data up to 2020, Beijing ranks 12th for the number of rural ski resorts, with 25 in 2019 and 20 in 2020. according to a recent article by china dailyBetween 2015 and 2021, Beijing’s ski areas increased from 22 to 32, meaning the capital has built seven additional facilities in the past two years alone. Of course, there are many more ice and snow facilities than ski areas, which is why Beijing’s rinks and ice surfaces went from 42 and 44 in 2015 to 82 and 97 in 2021.

Although the quality and size of these ski areas are up for debate, one thing is certain: compared to the top EU country Germany with its 498 ski areas as of 2020 and the US 470 operational ski areas as of the same year, China seems to have easily lost its title of snow premacy. can claim.

2021 Top 10 Chinese athletes according to Xinhua

While the Pekinger is busy hammering away at our own Year in Review articles, we’ve decided to let it go Xinhua do the heavy lifting with them Top 10 Chinese Athletes of 2021. It’s unclear if their rankings are in any particular order, but without further ado, here are the Top 10 Chinese Athletes of 2021, as told by Xinhua:

1. Yang Qian again got the number one spot, not sure at all if her ranking makes any sense, but whatever after winning the first gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics for her performance in the 10m air rifle for women. Yang went on to win gold in the mixed-team event, making her China’s first double gold winner born after 2000.

2. You may remember our next athlete, Su Bingtian, who made history when his 9.83-second finish in the Men’s 100m Sprint at the Tokyo Olympics set a new record for Asian athletes. In addition, he was the first Chinese sprinter to reach the final, finished fourth in the men’s 4x100m relay and was crowned fastest man at the National Games in 9.95 seconds.

3. Between Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, 30-year-old diver Shi Tingmao won four gold medals in a number of events and was subsequently named 2021s Female Diver of the Year at the FINA World Aquatics Gala.

4. China is no stranger to table tennis competitions, so it’s no surprise that number four on the Xinhuas list is the venerable table tennis champion Ma Long, who is the most decorated table tennis player in history with 26 world and Olympic titles.

5. Gong Lijiao may have competed in four Olympics, but it wasn’t until Tokyo 2020 that she finally won a gold medal for her 20.58m finish in the shot put. By the way, this medal also became the first Olympic gold for China in field competitions.

6. Sino-American Eileen Gu has attracted attention throughout the year, from her two gold medals and one bronze at the FIS Freeski World Championship to her Freeski Big Air World Cup title, not to mention that she place in history as the first woman to successfully land a right-wing double cork 1440 in a ski competition.

7. At 18, Gu is undoubtedly one of the younger athletes competing for China. Conversely, however, Xinhuas athlete number seven, 37-year-old Lyu Xiaojun, was actually the oldest man to win an Olympic gold medal in weightlifting when he crushed the competition in Tokyo 2020. That Olympic medal was Lyus third, which also made him the country’s first weightlifter to claim more than two medals.

8. Swimmer Zhang Yufei ranks eighth after winning gold in the women’s 200m butterfly and women’s 4x200m freestyle, followed by a silver medal in the 100m butterfly and mixed 4x100m medley at the Tokyo Summer Games.

9. Meanwhile, in the men’s section of the pool, Wang Shun is being recognized for his own incredible, history-defining year, including setting a new Asian record in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the Summer Olympics, plus increasing his gold totals at the 14th Chinese National Games to 15.

10. Number 10 on this list goes to Chen Yufei, who usurped the world’s number one title in women’s badminton singles from reigning champion Tai Tzu-ying at the Tokyo Games, while also defending her own National Games crown.

What exactly are winter sports?

And now we end with a short list of all the events and sports you can expect to see at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and the number of gold medals up for grabs in each event.

Alpine skiing: 11 gold medals

Biathlon: 11 gold medals

Bobsleigh: 4 gold medals

Cross-country skiing: 12 gold medals

Curling: 3 gold medals

Figure Skating: 5 Gold Medals

Freestyle Skiing: 13 Gold Medals

Ice hockey: 2 gold medals

Luge: 4 gold medals

Nordic Combined: 3 gold medals

Skeleton: 2 gold medals

Ski jumping: 5 gold medals

Snowboarding: 11 gold medals

Skating: 23 gold medals

To any athlete who doesn’t take home any of these medals, please know that you will always be a gold medalist in our hearts.

