New York Jets’ Zach Wilson shares birthday with Tom Brady — and historic age difference – New York Jets Blog

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was in grade school when he learned he’s sharing a birthday with Tom Brady — Aug.

“I’ve always thought that was cool, that same birthday in August,” Wilson said Thursday. “The fun part was, I think he was born in 1977. I was born in 1999 — so 22 years later, which is crazy, right? We’re playing the same game.”

They play on Sunday in the same game, as Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) — battling for playoffs — visit the struggling Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium (1:00 p.m. ET, Fox). It’s the largest age difference between starting quarterbacks in the past 72 years, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. Wilson is five months younger than Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields, who played against Brady earlier in the season.

“He makes guys like me want to go as long as possible,” Wilson said of Brady, who was preparing for his senior year in Michigan when Wilson was born.

For as long as he can remember, Wilson has known Brady as a quarterback. Think about that for a moment; he knows no life without Brady in the NFL, who wins Super Bowls.

“Pretty amazing,” Wilson said.

Of course, Wilson saw a lot of Brady tape growing up. Still does. As the Jets prepare for a team Brady has dealt with, he will make sure to study the tape “to see how the best quarterback could make it through.” Stylistically, they’re different quarterbacks, but Brady’s mechanics and fundamentals are so pristine that he’s a walking infomercial on how to play the position.

“He’s a great example to learn from on the basics, always with your feet on the ground, ready to throw,” Wilson said. “It works almost better than anyone I’ve ever seen. … He knows how to work in such a small pocket.’

Wilson, who was drafted as No. 2 overall in 2021, is still learning to play out of pocket. He’s moving forward — three games in a row without interception — but it’s been a gradual process. He has more hasty touchdowns (two) in the past three games than passing touchdowns (one).

Brady is known as a great leader and fiery competitor. In recent weeks, Wilson has been more vocal, according to tackle Morgan Moses, who said the rookie “demands greatness” from his teammates.

The Jets count on Wilson to end their eternal search for a franchise quarterback. Their quarterback hamster wheel, coupled with Brady’s longevity with the New England Patriots and Bucs, makes for some bizarre comparisons and facts.

Like:

Brady, who became the Patriots’ starter in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe was famously knocked out of a game by Jets linebacker Mo Lewis, has faced 11 different Jets quarterbacks — and defeated them all at least once. Only two quarterbacks in history can say they’ve beaten more quarterbacks from one franchise: Brett Favre against the Chicago Bears and Len Dawson against the Denver Broncos.

In the past 10 years, Brady has won as many games at MetLife (eight, including two over the New York Giants) as a Jets quarterback in that period. that covers Geno SmithRyan Fitzpatrick and Sam Darnold. To borrow a line from Aaron RodgersBrady “owns” the Jets. His lifetime record against them is 30-7. (By the way, he’s 33-3 against the Buffalo Bills.)

Sunday could be Brady’s last trip to MetLife. The Jets obviously want to beat him, but it will probably be a learning experience more than anything. Their defense, the youngest in the league, could be taken apart by the GOAT.

“It’s exciting for a young defense like ours,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, 44, who was called up the same year as Brady (2000) and played against him twice as a linebacker. “A lot of them have never played against him. They’re excited about it, which is crazy, but they’re excited about it.”

Coach Robert Saleh, 42, joked about Brady, saying, “I’m going to ask him what water he drinks. I want to ask him a lot of questions about health because I have to get out of bed at ease that he does.”

As for Brady, the quarterback, Saleh couldn’t stop flowing.

“I am absolutely in awe of his pocket presence, his footwork, just everything, his decision making,” he said. “He is an absolute stud and without a doubt the best who has ever played in the position. Anyone who has any doubts about it, just look at the number of rings he has.”

Brady has more Super Bowl rings than the Jets have won in the past two seasons — seven to six.

Wilson said he will be too focused on his own work on Sunday to watch Brady, but he will be re-watching the game – Brady in particular – to see what he can learn.

“I think it’s really cool to know he’s still going and I can play against him because I’ve obviously watched him all my life,” Wilson said. “So I think it’s just going to be exciting. That’s how the NFL works.”