Michigan State Football: Projective Starters and Depth Chart in Peach Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

The Michigan State Spartans Will Take On The Pittsburgh Panthers in the peach bowl tonight a game between two teams that both exceeded expectations this season. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker hasn’t released a public depth chart this season, and while he’s been a little less secretive about the roster lately, he won’t be releasing one for this game either. Using past race results and reports on the roster, I have predictions about who we will see as the starters and reserves.

quarterback

Appetizer: Payton Thorne

Backup: Noah Kim or Anthony Russo

Payton Thorne has the chance to set one-season Michigan State program records in touchdowns and total yards, with offensive offense likely leaning on the passing game.

Unless the game result is decided or gets out of hand, I don’t think we’ll see Anthony Russo or Noah Kim receive any photos.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

run back

Beginner: Kenneth Walker III Elijah Collins/Jordon Simmons/Harold Joiner

Backup: Elijah Collins, Harold Joiner, Jordon Simmons

Kenneth Walker III has made the (sensible) decision to skip the Peach Bowl and prepare for the NFL Draft. In his place, we’ll probably see a trio of running backs, maybe more. Elijah Collins Received Five Carrys Against Penn State After Getting Three Carryes Ohio state and seems to be the man who gets the first chances in the ground game. Harold Joiner III and Jordon Simmons will also see action, although Pitts’ defenses are powerful and can force MSU’s hand to run less and pass more. Can we see red shirt freshman Donovan Eaglin too? We will find out.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Wide receivers

Appetizers: Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, Tre Mosley

Backups: Montorie Foster, Terry Lockett, Christian Fitzpatrick, Keon Coleman

Good news came at halftime in the form of Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed being available for the final game of the season. Nailor returns after a broken hand, while Reed deals with an undisclosed injury. The Spartans may try to include a large-bodied pass-catcher during the bowl, so maybe Christian Fitzpatrick or Keon Coleman will see some action.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tight End/H Back

Appetizer: Connor Heyward

Backup: Maliq Carr

Sadly, there isn’t the same good news at the end as Tyler Hunt will likely be unavailable due to injury. That said, MSU has Connor Heyward’s flexible skills available as he plays in his final collegiate game against the school his father played at in the 1980s. This feels like a place where Heyward could have a big day. Plus, this is a good chance for Maliq Carr to get more reps and pay more attention to the tight end.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Left tackle

Appetizer: Jarrett Horst

Backup: AJ Arcuri, Dan VanOpstall

Mel Tucker announced that Jarrett Horst was doubtful of playing against the Panthers. Horst has not been in uniform since the October 30 victory over Michigan. If Horst is unavailable, look for AJ Arcuri to man the left tackle position. There are rumors that the Peach Bowl is the right time for Geno VanDeMark and Brandon Baldwin to get on the field for Michigan State. It is important to get the youth movement going on the offensive line, and early indications are that this position group could be seeing a lot of attrition. Offensive material in particular is a place that needs more depth.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Left guard

Starter: JD Duplain

Backup: Blake Bueter

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Centre

Appetizer: Matt Allen

Backup: Nick Samac

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Right Guard

Appetizer: Kevin Jarvis

Backup: Geno VanDeMark

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

right tackle

Starter: AJ Arcuri

Backup: Luke Campbell, Brandon Baldwin

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive tackles

Appetizers: Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow

Backup: Maverick Hansen, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt and Kyle King

No surprises for the interior defenders, Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow are a talented tandem. Perhaps Jalen Hunt will show a little more outburst in the game against Pitt, as much was expected of him this season and he struggled with a foot problem for a significant part of the 2021 season. I assume Maverick Hansen will be the third or fourth defensive tackle as he was always part of the rotation.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Defensive Purposes

Appetizers: Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley

Backup: Drew Jordan, Jeff Pietrowski, Michael Fletcher

The Peach Bowl will be the last time three of the top five defensive ends pass in green and white. Jacub Panasiuk, Drew Beesley and Drew Jordan will all be ineligible after the game on December 30. Panasiuk and Beesley are the starters, while Jordan and Pietrowski tend to fill in as the two go deep. Based on the departure after this match, we may be able to see some of the younger players so staff can get live action tape for evaluations.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

linebackers

Appetizers: Noah Harvey, Cal Haladay

Backups: Ben VanSumeren, Maa Gaoteote,

Quavaris Crouch is questionable, which leads me to believe he’s really out. Noah Harvey will again get the call to fill Crouch, and he pairs up with non-glove-wearing, chicken farmer Cal Haladay. A bit of time will be taken by Ben VanSumeren and Maa Gaoteote, the latter found the transition challenging and hopefully with a few more weeks of bowl practice he can start playing a little faster and display his tools leading to his high four star recruitment status transfer linebackers are on the horizon and it’s time to cut out its own space.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cornerbacks

Appetizers: Ronald Williams, Chester Kimbrough

Backups: Marqui Lowery, Justin White

With a little time to heal and review the tape, I’m a little optimistic about the potential of Ronald Williams and Chester Kimbrough playing their best game of the 2021 campaign. We are sure we will also see Marki Lowery and I am inclined to believe Justin White has stressed enough to see a little more time on the field to show what he can do on a big stage.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Nickelback

Appetizer: Darius Snow

Backup: ?

Darius Snow is the starter carved in stone. He had a coming out party this year and I’m excited for his future. As for the backup, Michael Dowell has decided to enter the transfer portal and skip the bowl game. So who will be the reserve Nickelback? I do not know. Maybe Lowery, White, Kendell Brooks, or maybe we’ll see a player who hasn’t seen any action yet? A dark horse is Khalil Majeed, who, according to Xavier Henderson, had a great series of bowl exercises. Majeed is a freshman walk-on who flew under the radar as a recruit after missing his last two seasons of high school football due to a knee injury from participating in lacrosse and the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

safety

Appetizers: Xavier Henderson and Angelo Grose

Backups: Kendell Brooks, Tate Hallock, Khalil Majeed

Xavier Henderson and Angelo Grose will be the starters and will see the vast majority of snaps. In need of a breather or injury, Brooks is the most likely reserve, with perhaps Tate Hallock or Majeed seeing some playing time.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Special teams

Place kicker

Appetizer: Matt Coghlin

Backup: Stephen Rusnak

I am hopeful that Matt Coghlin has recovered and will be able to finish his career strong. If not, Stephen Rusnak will be called into action again to perform the stair tasks.

Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

punter

Appetizer: Bryce Baringer

Backup: Cody Waddell

Michigan State fans received a Christmas present when: Bryce Baringer has announced he will return for the 2022 season. Hel will be a key player in the game against Pittsburgh as many predictions have this as a close game and field position will be key.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Point/Kick Returner

Appetizer: Jayden Reed/Jalen Nailor

Backup: Jayden Reed/Jalen Nailor

Reed and Nailor haven’t had a chance to make explosive plays lately, so it would be nice if they got the chance to get more big returns for the season.

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

long snapper

Appetizer: Hank Pepper

Backup: Michael Donovan

Real freshman Hank Pepper remains responsible for the long snap tasks.