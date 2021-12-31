5 Penguins Predictions for 2022; Contracts, health and play-offs?

With COVID opposition and closed arenas in Canada, the Pittsburgh Penguins have played just 30 games this season. The last time they hit the ice was on December 17, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 for their seventh straight win. It almost seems like last season, doesn’t it?

The Penguins are working hard in practice, but they couldn’t do much 5v5 work after Tuesday because they missed too many attackers. And two defenders. And so begins 2022, in much the same way the Penguins have lived for the past three seasons; a full injury list and the hope of what could be with a full roster.

Instead of looking back at the Penguins’ moments in 2021, we’re looking ahead to 2022. Honestly, I’ve been on the money in the regular season for the past few seasons, but took the ace in the playoffs like Barry Trotz devised plans to limit the Penguins’ top players.

While I continue to maintain that the Penguins outplayed the Islanders in 2021 and should have won the series, you know what happened there.

5 Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions for 2022

The predictions may be a little rosy, but the regular season is the Penguins’ friend. Despite crippling injuries, the team continues to find a way to rise to the top of the Metro Division. Regardless of the drama, things seem to be working for Sullivan and the Penguins, at least in the regular season.

5. Tristan Jarry finishes with the best goalkeepers

fluke? Warm stripe? new. This is a man with a chip on his shoulder. Jarry has a bit of stride and a small puff on the chest this season. Jarry has been the backbone of the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. He’s scored more than a few runs, even on nights when the Penguins deserved a big L.

Jarry has a serve of .932 and a GAA of 1.93. Set the end of season stats to .925 and 2.20.

4. Evgeni Malkin

I’m freaking out here. I bet Malkin’s knee is better than he was; it should be stronger and more durable…until it isn’t. Malkin’s reintegration into the Penguins line-up brings an adjustment period. Most players will have different roles. The dynamics, chemistry and the product on the ice are reset. The Penguins will lose a few games. Some of you will say they were better off without Malkin.

Those few of you will be wrong.

After the situation is resolved, the Penguins will have a tight-knit team. Head coach Mike Sullivan will be able to deploy Malkin for the team in favorable situations. Easier matchups, more offensive zone starts and a stronger knee. Oh, the need for a new contract and a little lost time to catch up will make Malkin a dangerous player.

We expect Malkin to play about 48 games and we will pin him at 60 points, including 20 goals.

3. Kasperi Kapanen Hot Streak

Kapanen is not a workhorse. He is a show pony. The RW will be on a hot streak, which could very well coincide with going out on the ice with Malkin. Head coach Mike Sullivan said Kapanen develops better habits, such as stopping at pucks and being more aggressive in certain situations. Sullivan has a lot of experience with right-wingers who don’t perform consistently in the regular season but thrive in the playoffs.

When the targets come, they will arrive at the barrel. He has seven goals and 16 points in 30 games. We love a second half explosion for Kapanen.

Prediction: Kapanen hits 20 goals with the help of Malkin. It won’t always be pretty. There will be more criticism, but he will do enough to get twenty.

2. Contracts

So much for the happy-happy predictions for the regular season. Now it’s time for the elephant in the room. We explored what a contract with Evgeni Malkin could be. We know that the Penguins organization and Kris Letang disagree on contract length, if not money. So, here are the bold predictions for 2022.

Kris Letang: He will face signing a short-term deal or finding a new team. The bet being kept is that this will be his last Penguins season. PHN sees no replacement on the horizon and would apply fourth year to a contract offer, but GM Ron Hextall is not one to exaggerate.

Bryan Rust: The Penguins use Rust as a rental. Rather than enlist outside help, they just keep Rust and let him chase big bucks long term in July (or whenever free agency kicks in).

Malkin: We’ve been doing a 180 over the past few weeks on the future of this particular situation. Our New Years forecast is a compromise to keep the entire championship core running. Malkin is sticking to a $21-$24 million three-year deal. It will be a pay cut, but a healthy salary that confirms Malkins’ reputation. The closer to $7 million, the bigger the win for the Penguins and the more cap-room they have.

Bonus prediction:

Evan Rodrigues: Signs for three years, $9 million.

1. Playoffs.

Isn’t that what it’s all about? The second season of the NHL. Assuming they happen or could happen, or what they might look like when Omicron rages and the US and Canada have vastly different views on the best course of action. Let’s assume the playoffs go without much interruption.

Remember when I said the Penguins should have beaten the New York Islanders? They should have, and that makes for an extremely important run this season.

The match up is everything. The Penguins are most likely a wildcard team. The Rangers, Capitals and Hurricanes are three good teams. If you finish in the top wildcard spot, the lower division winner is earned, which is bad. Florida or Carolina will be able to skate with the Penguins.

A second or third place would likely draw the Washington Capitals. That would be much better: harder, but a better matchup.

I like the depth and constitution of the Penguins. I like the grittiness in the lineup, the penalties, the bottom six contributions (though they do tend to get cold), and the Penguins’ top line with Guentzel and Rust.

I especially like the chances of Tristan Jarry excelling in the playoffs. I won’t put them in the Stanley Cup contenders category, but I like their chances of winning a round, maybe, possibly two while waiting for the matchup.

Prediction: The Pittsburgh Penguins win the first round and give someone an exhausting fight in the second round. Carolina/Florida/Tampa Bay would be the worst matchups. The Metro teams and other Atlantic teams would be fodder for the Penguins. A run to the ECF is not out of the question with a solid Tristan Jarry and the right path.

Happy New Year!