Kevin Pietersen wants ‘red ball cricket franchise competition’ to raise England’s testing standards
Former Test captain calls for radical change with call for ECB to impose hundred template on first-class play
Pietersen, an Ashes winner in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, was part of Sky Sports’ commentary team for the inaugural edition of the Hundred this summer and suggested the players involved will be “significantly improved” due to the concentration of talent.
In a column for Betway, Pietersen said the standard of County Championship cricket had fallen significantly since his debut for Nottinghamshire in 2001 and described the competition as “unfit to serve the test team”.
“The best players don’t want to play in it, so young English players don’t learn from other greats like I did,” Pietersen wrote. “Batters are sent away by average bowlers with bad wickets and it’s all gaining momentum.
“When I first started playing first-class cricket in England, the intensity of a County Championship match was like a test match. It was tough as anything. I learned my trade every week against some of the best players in the world.
“The Leicestershire side we played against in 2003 was Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge, Paul Nixon, Jeremy Snape, Phil DeFreitas and Charlie Dagnall. [but] when I made 355* against Leicestershire in 2015, I would have made 250 without pads. It was a moment when I realized how far county cricket had fallen.”
Pietersen suggested the championship could continue as a “feeder system where players develop until they are ready to perform”, but said English cricket needs an eight-team, round-robin competition at the heart of the summer. to better serve the players. importance of the test side.
“In the Hundred, the ECB has actually produced a match of some sort of value,” he said. “They should now introduce a similar franchise league for red ball cricket with the best playing against the best every week.
“They would make money available to attract some of the best foreign players in the world and the best English players would benefit from playing alongside them.
“It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would lead to an improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates to long-form cricket.
“We need to produce lucrative, high-quality, interesting leagues that reward and improve the best players. This could be one. This defeat of Ashes doesn’t have to be a total failure if they [the ECB] can use it to make the right change for the test side.”
Michael Atherton, the former England captain and presenter, has… Time column that the championship should be moved to three divisions of six, with each team playing 10 games between May and July, and encouraged more representative matches. “North v South, Best v Rest, Lions games should be used as a bridge between the province and Test game,” he wrote.
Atherton also suggested Andrew Strauss and Ed Smith as candidates to replace Tom Harrison and Ashley Giles as the ECB chief and general manager of men’s cricket, respectively; called for split-format coaches to replace the “out of his depth” Chris Silverwood; and said it was “time for someone else” to take over Joe Root as captain, presenting Ben Stokes as “a viable alternative”.
