MSU Football Figures for the Spartans’ Performance in the Peach Bowl

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch rates the Spartans on a 1-10 scale for their 31-21 win over Pitton.

VIOLATION: 5

The MSUs offense played perhaps its worst second and third quarters of the season. It was the worst part of Payton Thorne I’ve seen since the Nebraska game. The five false start penalties were absurd and costly, often with the end zone in sight. And yet they finally pulled it off with two long rides in the fourth quarter that showed incredibly balanced, resilient and talent. Thorne, who threw an interception into the red zone and attempted a run that led to a first and score for Pitt, finished with a career-best 354 yards, completed 29 of 50 passes and set the school record for touchdown throws in a season. with three more, give him 27.

The depth and quality of MSU’s talent at the receiver also showed, with seven players receiving multiple passes, including six from Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed, five from Tre Mosley and Connor Heyward and two from freshmen Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman, all of which made a great impression. The running play didn’t bear much fruit, with MSU’s three backs hauling 24 times for 59 yards, but it was enough to create balance and prevent Pitt from completely failing with his pass rush. Thorne couldn’t take advantage of it for a while. At the end, however, he completed 15 of 21 passes on MSU’s last two scoring runs to overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSE: 9

MSU gave up the fewest yards (274) it had all season and the fewest passes (170) it had against an FBS opponent this year. Pitts quarterback situation might not have been ideal, but that’s no fault of MSUs. The Spartans settled things for the most part and were disruptive, with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss, good for just 14 points from the Panthers’ attack. They made sure that Pitt’s superstar recipient, Jordan Addison, didn’t dominate the game. He had some big plays, including a momentum-swinging 52-yard catch and run (that was partly due to game hero Cal Haladay), but held him to seven catches for 114 yards, which is better than it sounds. Pitts running backs only had one carry over 12 yards and when the Spartans desperately needed it, Haladay stepped into a throwing lane, picked up a pass and returned it for a 78-yard game-clinching touchdown, an opportunistic defensive final act of The season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 8

It’s hard to explain how great it is for punter Bryce Baringer to return for a sixth season next season. He was fantastic again Thursday night, with three punts averaging 46 yards, the shortest 42 yards, a high kick that pinned Pitt back near the 10-yard line. Kicker Matt Coghlin, who is clearly not healthy, scored a field goal from 36 yards and missed another, just to the right of the posts, from 33 yards away. Jayden Reed had a good run of 16 yards. And to open the game, when Pitts IsrealAbanikanda bounced the ball and kept it short of the goal line, the Spartans quickly swarmed, forcing Pitt to start his first drive from his own 2-yard line, helping MSU jump up front. from. The Spartans also fouled out a 7-yard run by Connor Heyward on fourth and 3rd, though the drive hissed later.

COACHING: 8

I loved the offensive approach. More than most people, I think. That includes the 24 carries by running back for just over 2 yards per carry. This MSU offensive only works when there is a threat to balance. And he did that 24 times. Payton Thorne was unable to take advantage of most of the night. But as Thorne said about the passing play calls, they were all his favorite plays. The false punt was well timed. There was one decision to go for it on fourth and 5 of MSU’s own 41-yard line that didn’t make much sense. The offense was really sputtering then and although they took the first down, they scored three plays later. The risk wasn’t worth it. But mostly, I thought MSU’s coaches had done a good job of making the most of the situation, including defensively, where the Spartans regularly went after Pitt’s quarterback. And when things didn’t look great, there was no panic in the team. That is an extension of the staff. There is work to be done this off season. But these coaches have really pulled out all the stops for this team this season.

BOTTOM LINE

Less than a year after finishing a 2-5 season, when a long rebuild seemed ahead, the Spartans won 11 games and finished in the top 10 in the country. That is an incredible achievement for this program at this time and place. The next step will be to make this kind of season a normal thing and build a roster with the kind of talent it takes. But what happened in 2021 is a great reason for MSU and its fans to be optimistic about the direction things are heading.

