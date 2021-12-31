Sports
Best Match, Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment, Biggest Controversy: 2021 Season Tennis Awards
The 2021 season is in the books and it’s time to look ahead to 2022, with the Australian Open starting in less than a month.
But before we turn our attention to next season, how about some recognition for those who stood out this year?
From the breakthrough acts to the biggest surprises, we’re handing out some tennis prizes for 2021
Breakthrough player
If Carlos Alcaraz can build on this season, he will be a force on the ATP Tour for years to come. The 18-year-old won his first title in Umag, taking top-10 victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Berrettini and Jannik Sinner. His forehand is a hugely destructive weapon and the way he beat his rivals at the Next Gen Finals in Milan suggests he is a class above.
There are plenty of contenders on the women’s side, with Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa and Anett Kontaveit all rocketing up the rankings and earning their spots at the season-closing WTA Finals. Kontave’s success came mainly in the last quarter of 2021, when she made an incredible winning run, while Krejcikova and Badosa campaigned more consistently. Apologies again to Krejcikova, it’s Badosa who gets the nod after she started the year at number 70 in the standings and took the first title of her career, won at Indian Wells and made it to the semi-finals of the ATP final.
‘I am incredibly happy’ – Alcaraz wins ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan
Best match
Naomi Osaka’s fourth round victory over Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open was hugely entertaining, as was the Indian Wells final between Victoria Azarenka and Paula Badosa.
Stefanos Tsitsipas played in a number of belters against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final and Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.
But the standout match has to be the semifinal clash between Djokovic and Nadal at the French Open.
It didn’t look like it was going to be a classic as Nadal snapped to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but when Djokovic came into the game the quality was tennis highs rarely seen. In the second and third set in particular, there were some enchanting rallies, with the two greats pulling each other across the field, much to the delight of the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier, who were allowed to stay after the 11pm curfew due to its wholly exceptional nature of the circumstances.
Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Nadal in classic battle in Paris
After an incredible 98-minute third set, Nadal led 2-0 in the fourth set, but Djokovic fought back to take a remarkable victory.
Definitely the best game I’ve ever played at Roland Garros for me, he said afterwards. And top three games I’ve ever played in my entire career.
Biggest surprise
No surprises here, it’s Emma Raducanu.
Coming out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon was impressive, but what she did at the US Open was incredible. Raducanu was consistently brilliant in New York, all the way through qualifying to the final (without dropping a set!), and her nerves rarely seemed to show, even as the opportunity got bigger and bigger. Her percussion was a joy to watch and hopefully there will be much more of the British No 1.
Biggest disappointment
He is unhappy with injuries, but Dominic Thiem had a season to forget.
He won just nine games, lost in the first round to his favorite Grand Slam, made just one semifinal and his best run was three games. At 28, there is still time for the 2020 US Open champion to rise to the top again, but he must recover to full health after a wrist injury in June and then quickly rediscover his best form.
In terms of a disappointing opportunity, Serena poked Williams in the first round at Wimbledon.
Serena Williams
Image Credit: Getty Images
With questions about the fitness of some of her rivals, Williams seemed in good shape to finally win her 24th Grand Slam title at the All England Club. But she only lasted 34 minutes against Aliaksandra Sasnovic before slipping on the grass and injuring her ankle, leading to an emotional departure from Center Court, possibly for the last time.
It was also disappointing not to see Juan Martin del Porto back on tennis court, hopefully that will change in 2022 as he continues to recover from yet another surgery. But Thiem, you are the unfortunate recipient of this gong.
Biggest Controversy
It’s hard to top the toilet break drama at the US Open with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Andy Murray was outraged at the length of time Tsitsipas spent out of court, accusing him of cheating and saying he had lost respect for the Greek. Even the next day, Murray was still tweeting: Fact of the day. Stefanos Tsitipas takes twice as long to go to the toilet as Jeff Bazos does to fly into space.
The rule should change, but Tsitsipas is not to blame – Cube crew on toilet break debate
There was much debate as to whether Tsitsipas was really doing something wrong or whether it was game art. Eurosports Mats Wilander defended Tsitsipas and said all the big players are stretching the rules, while 18-time great champion Chris Evert said the problem was the vague rule.
It may be the last we see of the long toilet break as the rules have changed to limit how long players can be out of court, which should please Murray. A little.
Comeback Player of the Year
It had some ups and downs, but Andy Murray had a pretty strong season as he continues to try to get back on top of the game. Murray was impressive as he defeated Sinner, Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz to close out the year; he hopes for more consistency in 2022.
Xavier Malisse made a shocking return to the European Open when he teamed up with Lloyd Harris, whom he coached, to win two doubles matches. Malisse is 41 and retired in 2013.
Jack Sock has had a rough couple of years but seems to be moving in the right direction after some encouraging results.
Carla Suarez Navarro accepts the award following her emotional return to the WTA Tour after battling cancer. It was fantastic to see her say goodbye at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open before dropping out in the Billie Jean King Cup final with Spain.
‘It was tough’ – Suarez Navarro speaks about journey from cancer treatment to Roland Garros
Photo of the year
best quote
Benoit Paire had some memorable grumbles at the start of the season, while Hsieh Su-wei smiled all season, and Alexander Bublik not calling Jannik Sinner human after their Miami game was funny.
However, Djokovic accepts the award after being asked again about the Next Gen threat following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the Rome final.
This is probably the 55th time I’ve been asked about the Next Gen this week. We are reinventing the Next Gen: Rafa, myself and Roger, we are the Next Gen.
– – –
