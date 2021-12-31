Lightning Round: no news, just hockey highlights





The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t fare well against their Florida rivals, so I thought it might be worth cleaning the palette with some hockey highlights elsewhere in the NHL. First up, Alexandre Texier with a brutal shootout goal he’s done once before! Then, old friend, JT Miller, with a full thrust to keep the puck together before sending a perfect pass to his captain. Speaking of full length, check out this pass from Seattle Kraken defender Will Borgen to release Jared McCann! Dare I say Karlsson-esque? And last but not least, here’s DEFENSEMAN Ivan Provorov taking the puck in one direction and then bringing it all the way back for a sick goal. Lightning links In some news, you saw an article about Alex Barre-Boulet returning to the Lightning of the AHL. His call coincided with a few changes to the COVID-19 protocol lists. Jon Cooper and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare are back, but Frantz Jean, Cal Foote and Taylor Raddysh are unavailable. You may have heard it during the match, but Dave Randorf is also on the league’s COVID protocol on the broadcast side. I always worry when older staff members test positive, glad Coop is back, hopefully Jean and Randorf avoid symptoms. UPDATE: The following have been cleared from: @TBLightning List of COVID protocols:

– Jon Cooper

-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare The following individuals have entered the COVID protocol:

– Goalkeeping coach Frantz Jean

– Cal Foote

– Taylor Raddysh Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) December 30, 2021 Also, #TBlightning TV play-by-play broadcaster Dave Randorf has entered COVID protocol. Rick Peckham will fill in on a temporary basis. #gobolts Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 30, 2021 Almost there, Bolts fans. Almost there. The Boston Bruins wants to sign Tuukka Rask. It’s likely they’re waiting for the trade deadline so they can get it for the lowest possible cap spend and still have it for the playoffs. I’m sure no one is going to call them cheaters. When I heard that Tuukka Rask and the #NHLBrown have reached an agreement that will see him back in black and gold and it comes down to timing to register it with the league. Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) December 30, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights striker Max Pacioretty is out for the season after having wrist surgery. [Knights on Ice] The 33-year-old was sensational, scoring 12 goals and 21 points in those 16 games, including 10 goals and 16 points in a nine-game streak when he returned to the line-up on November 24. And finally, the QMJHL postpones the games until mid-January. The #QMJHLThe regular season schedule will resume the week of January 17, with postponed games rescheduled for a later date. QMJHL (@QMJHL) December 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rawcharge.com/2021/12/31/22860988/tampa-bay-lightning-round-no-news-just-hockey-highlights-nhl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos