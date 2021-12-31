Sports
2021 Yearender: Playing with protocols – Sports – Al-Ahram Weekly
The biggest challenge for world sport in 2021, as it was the year before, was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the Delta and more recent Omicron variants. Some countries decided to face reality and get back to work, seeing it as the “new normal”, while others had their reservations and waited and observed from a distance.
Egypt took the former route and embarked on a daring adventure by hosting the World Handball Championship in January. The three-week event was the first world championship to be held in Cairo after Covid-19 broke out a year earlier and at a time when most countries were still observing strict lockdowns and suspending sports activities.
During the championships, Egypt hosted 32 teams and the tournament was, as many observers reported, a huge success as it was kept under strict health protocols due to Covid-19 when the bubble concept was first applied.
The World Handball Championship was followed by the hosting of other World Fencing, Gymnastics, Shooting and three modern pentathlon tournaments. They were all in the bubble and thus were free of incidents.
The Egyptian experience of hosting international events and holding domestic competitions received positive feedback worldwide, especially in the first quarter of the year. The Egyptian initiative had in fact encouraged other countries to resume their sporting activities and organize major events. Egypt had led the way and became the example for others to follow.
However, and although Egypt started supplying coronavirus vaccines to its population in March, the pandemic forced most major events to reshape themselves, including the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed for a year due to Covid-19 concerns. Getting vaccinated became a must for athletes, coaches, technical and training staff, volunteers and organizers. Each participant had to undergo a PCR test every three days. A negative case would be isolated. The system continued towards the end of the year.
In the first half of the year, most events, including the Olympics, were held behind closed doors; fans were not allowed in. But by the summer, starting with the UEFA European Championship, packed stadiums returned in several countries, but only for the fully vaccinated. Proof in the form of a card or mobile app, a fan ID or a media accreditation card was required before a ticket to a sports facility or event could be claimed.
Egypt’s most impressive achievement of the year was winning six medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including one gold, the most collected by Egypt at all Olympics.
The previous Egyptian record was five medals won at the 2004 Athens Games: one gold, one silver and three bronze.
Egypt won three bronze medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
In Tokyo, Egyptians took part in the 17-day event with a country-record contingent of 134 athletes competing in 23 sports. After it was all over, the Pharaohs finished in 54th place out of 86 in the table after winning gold, silver and bronze four times in taekwondo, wrestling, karate and the modern pentathlon.
Egypt started slowly in Tokyo, taking only two bronze medals in the first week, both in taekwondo, won by Seif Eissa and Hedaya Malak.
In the second week, there were no signs of any more medals to come. Hopes seemed dashed until Mohamed Ibrahim, or Kisho, claimed bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling, followed by another bronze from Gianna Farouk in karate, who entered the Olympics for the first time.
Egypt left the best for last as there were two medals left with just one day to go before the Games. Ahmed Al-Gendi claimed silver in the modern pentathlon and Feryal Ashraf claimed the ultimate, the gold medal, in karate. It was Egypt’s first gold medal since wrestler Karam Gaber’s victory in Athens 2004. Before that, Egypt’s last Olympic gold medal was in 1948 in weightlifting.
Egypt could have won more medals in Tokyo as many athletes came within arm’s length of the podium, especially the men’s handball team which had made history by reaching the semifinals, the first time the team had reached such heights. But Egypt lost to France and then lost the bronze to Spain 27-23 for fourth place.
Greco-Roman wrestler Mohamed Mustafa finished fifth. The men’s saber fencing team and Omar Assar in table tennis didn’t win any medals, but they still shone.
Fencer Alaa Abul-Kassem, the 2012 silver medalist, placed sixth in the men’s individual foil competition, while teammates Mohamed Hamza and Mohamed Al-Sayed finished seventh and eighth in the saber. Two athletes and two teams finished eighth in their sport: Mustafa Amr in shot put, Abdel-Rahman Wael in taekwondo, the foil men’s team and the soccer team.
In Egypt’s first participation in the trampoline discipline gymnastics, Malak Hamza took ninth place, while her teammate Asser Seif finished 10th. Diver Mohamed Mohaymen broke an Egyptian record by finishing 11th in three meter springboard dives. Although they were not in the top 12, other Egyptian athletes broke their personal bests.
Egyptian athletes also had their moments at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where they claimed seven Olympic medals: five silver and two bronze. The Egyptians finished in 64th place in the medal standings.
Egypt made its 13th appearance at the Paralympic Games, which were held from August 25 to September 6. The delegation consisted of 49 athletes who participated in eight sports, but only won medals in powerlifting and taekwondo, six in powerlifting and one in taekwondo.
Despite not winning a medal, table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou proved that nothing is impossible. With the handle of the paddle in his mouth, Hamadtou, who lost both arms in a train accident at the age of ten, was the talk of the town and stole the hearts of millions around the world, including the number 1 tennis player Novak. Djokovic who posted a video of Hamadtou playing on his Instagram story. “Amazing…I am in awe of this @ibrahim hamadto.”
Apart from the Olympics, Egypt claimed medals in all three colors in the modern pentathlon, fencing, gymnastics, weightlifting, squash, tennis, karate, taekwondo, equestrian, wrestling and swimming. Egyptian athletes showed improvement by setting new personal and continental records.
Egypt remained a squash superpower, with near-complete dominance of the world rankings. By the end of the year, seven of the top 10 men in the world were Egyptian, led by the world’s No. 1 Ali Farag. It was not so different for the ladies with six Egyptians in the top 10 led by Nour Al-Sherbini. Few countries have enjoyed such superiority in one sport.
Meanwhile, weightlifting returned to Egypt at the end of the year after a two-year drug ban.
Mayar Sherif, 25, finished the year at number 64 in the WTA rankings, the highest ever by an Egyptian woman.
Child prodigy Hana Gouda won a gold and a silver medal at the World Junior Table Tennis Championships for the first time in Egypt’s history. The Ahly player won the gold in the doubles, while the silver was collected in the singles. The 14-year-old was the youngest Egyptian athlete ever to participate in the Olympic delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
In football, Egypt hosted the first African Women’s Champions League won by South Africa’s Sundowns.
Perpetual powerhouse Egyptian club Ahly took third place in the FIFA Club World Cup after winning the African Champions League.
The national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in January and the final clash in Africa’s qualifiers for next year’s World Cup.
But the football year ended sourly after Egypt, which reached the semi-finals of the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup, lost 1-0 to Tunisia after the death of its star midfielder Amr Solaiya’s own goal. Egypt had to settle for fourth place, taking in $1.5 million in prize money.
*A version of this article will appear in print in the December 23, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly
