2022 Southern Scuffle Pre-Seeds Announced





Pre-Seeds for the Southern Scuffle 2022 presented by Compound Sportswear were announced this morning. Missouri leads the field with nine wrestlers in the top-8 places. Chattanooga has two in the top-8.Senior Fabian Gutierrez is No. 4 at 125 pounds, while junior Matthew Waddell is No. 8 out of 184. SCUFFLE TICKETS ON SALE NOW The bottom bowl is filling up fast, so make sure to get your 2022 Southern Scuffle tickets now click hereto buy tickets. To purchase tickets or passes for the VIP room, which includes two free drinks per day and two free meals per day,click here. FOLLOW LIVE Every game of the Southern Scuffle 2022 can be followed live via Current residual. Grab the FloSports iOS app on the App Store today to watch the event live and on the go. Download the FloSports App on iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Android and Apple TV 4 to watch Southern Scuffle on all screens. Live scoring and interactive brackets are also available via FloArena. Links to both are on theTheSouthernScuffle.com and the wrestling schedule page on GoMocs.com. #LETSSCUFFLE Be sure to use the hashtag #LetsScuffle when tweeting about the Southern Scuffle. To follow@LetsScuffleon Twitter and Instagram for the most up-to-date information on the 2022 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear. 125 1. Killian Cardinale- West Virginia

2. Pat McKee-Minnesota

3. Noah Surtin-Missouri

4. Fabian Gutierrez – Chattanooga

5. Caleb Smith – Appalachian State

6. Reece Witcraft- Oklahoma State

7. Tristan Daugherty- Buffalo

8. Eddie Ventresca – Virginia Tech 133 1. Rayvon Foley- Michigan State

2. Chance Rich-CSU-Bakkersfield

3. Codi Russell – Appalachian State

4. Jake Gliva Minnesota

5. Kellyn March- North Dakota State

6. Jackson Disario- Stanford

7. Richie Koehler Rider

8. Sean Carter – Appalachian State 141 1. Clay Carlson- South Dakota State

2. Andrew Alirez – Northern Colorado

3. Real Woods- Stanford

4. Allan Hart-Missouri

5. Dusty Hone – State of Oklahoma

6. Angelo Martinoni – CSU – Bakersfield

7. Dylan Droegemueller- North Dakota State

8. Cody Phippen – Air Force 149 1. Jaden Abas- Stanford

2. Jonathan Millner – Appalachian State

3. Josh Finesilver-Duke

4. Josh Edmond-Missouri

5. Alex Madrigal- George Mason

6. Zach Price – State of South Dakota

7. Victor Voinovich-Oklahoma State

8. Chris Sandoval – Northern Colorado 157 1. Brayton Lee-Minnesota

2. Brock Mauller-Missouri

3. Jared Franek – State of North Dakota

4. Jarrett Jacques-Missouri

5. Chase Saldate- Michigan State

6. Joe Lee-Penn State

7. AJ Kovacs – State of North Carolina

8. Dazhon Casto – The Citadel 165 1. Keegan O’Toole-Missouri

2. Shane Griffith- Stanford

3. Luke Weber- North Dakota State

4. Peyton Hall – West Virginia

5. William Formato- Appalachian State

6. Thomas Bullard-North Carolina State

7. Andrew Sparks Minnesota

8. RJ Mosley-Gardner Webb 174 1. Matt Finesilver-Duke

2. Cade DeVos- South Dakota State

3. Mickey O’Malley Drexel

4. Peyton Mocco-Missouri

5. Tyler Eischens- Stanford

6. Triston Wills – Little Rock

7. Thomas Flitz – Appalachian State

8. Scott Joll – West Virginia 184 1. Jon Loew-Cornell

2. Hunter Bolen-Virginia Tech

3. Jeremiah Kent-Missouri

4. Isaiah Salazar-Minnesota

5. Layne Malczewski- Michigan State

6. Kyle Cochran Maryland

7. Cade King – State of South Dakota

8. Matthew Waddell – Chattanooga 197 1. Rocky Elam Missouri

2. Michael Beard-Penn State

3. Owen Pentz- North Dakota State

4. Cam Caffey- Michigan State

5. Michael Foy Minnesota

6. Tanner Sloan – State of South Dakota

7. Alan Clothier- Northern Colorado

8. Jaron Smith Maryland 285 1. Wyatt Hendrickson- Air Force

2. Lewis Fernandes Cornell

3. Michael Wolfgram- West Virginia

4. Brandon Metz – State of North Dakota

5. AJ Nevils- South Dakota State

6. Hunter Catka-Virginia Tech

7. Owen Trepham – State of North Carolina

8. Deonte Wilson – State of North Carolina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomocs.com/news/2021/12/31/2022-southern-scuffle-pre-seeds-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos