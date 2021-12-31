Cricket Australia picks Best Test XI of 2021; Rishabh Pant among the four Indians





The 2021 cricket calendar came to a close with the recent South Africa vs India Boxing Day Test at Centurion, where the tourists took the win by 113 runs. The year 2021 saw many memorable Test matches where some batters and bowlers left a great impression due to their excellent consistency. With that in mind, Cricket Australia (CA) released their Test Team of the Year 2021, featuring some outstanding performers from different teams. The special XI has up to four players from India followed by three of Pakistan and once each of Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karnuratne has been named captain of the side, while India’s young gun Rishabh Pant was picked to hold the wickets. Here is Cricket Australias Test XI of 2021: Rohit Sharma (India)

Matches: 11, Series: 906, Average: 47.68, Highest: 161, 100s: 2, 50s: 4 Dimuth Karnuratne (Sri Lanka) (c)

Matches: 7, Series: 902, Intermediate: 69.38, Highest: 244, 100s: 4, 50s: 3 Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Matches: 5, Series: 526, Average: 67.75, Highest: 108, 100s: 2, 50s: 4 Joe Root (England)

Matches: 15, Series: 1708, Average: 61.00, Highest: 228, 100s: 5, 50s: 4; Wickets: 14, BBI: 5/8 Fawad Alam (Pakistan)

Matches: 9, Series: 571, Average: 57.10, Highest: 1409, 100s: 3, 50s: 2 Rishabh Pant (India) (week)

Matches: 12, Heats: 748, Average: 39.36, Highest: 101, 100s: 1; Catches: 30, Stumping: 6 Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Matches: 9, Wickets: 54, Average: 16.64, Strike Rate: 43.00, BBI: 6/61, BBM: 9/207; Runs: 355, Average: 25.35, Highest: 106 Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

Matches: 5, Wickets: 27, Average: 17.51, Strike Rate: 41.08, BBI: 6/48, BBM: 11/117 Axar Patel (India)

Matches: 5, Wickets: 36, Average: 11.86, Strike Rate: 33.06, BBI: 6/38, BBM:11/70 Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Matches: 8, Wickets: 41, Average: 17.07, Strike Rate: 31.00, BBI: 5/27, BBM: 10/94 Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Matches: 9, Wickets: 47, Average: 17.06, Strike Rate: 37.03, BBI: 6/51, BBM: 10/94

