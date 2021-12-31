Sports
NFL Week 17 best bets: Eagles smell postseason, and Steelers give Ben Roethlisberger one last home win
Had a solid enough Week 16. Went 2-1. I can live with that. Brings us to 22-17 on the season. The COVID factor remains very important and is changing the landscape of many of these games day by day as new positive results trickle in and players also return from the reserve/COVID list. Even if I do these picks on Friday, I’m still standing still because there’s been more activity on the Saturday afternoon squad this season than I can ever remember, especially when it comes to players who were previously assumed to be available and who suddenly turned up for nearly five days came out.
So, buyer beware of this in general. There are still many more variables at play than we would experience before the pandemic.
That has generally led me to be fairly judicious with how I make these choices, because I want to limit the sample size because of so much uncertainty. We will stick to that philosophy this week.
Last Chances:
Washington football team +4.5
I have ridden the Eagles in this space with some regularity, believing that they have been a playoff team and a valuable game since the middle of the season. Looks like Vegas was slow to get over this, and even now this line seems low to me. Especially as COVID continues to ravage the WFT. The Eagles figured out who they were and what they do and the coaching staff generally puts Jalen Hurts in a position to succeed. They play the ball on everyone, and the WFT defense sure hurts right now.
This won’t be as one-sided as it was two weeks ago, but the Eagles tend to get better as the game goes on and Washington tends not, and Philly will wear out this depleted roster over four quarters and win by a touchdown or more. Sure, Miles Sanders is out, but the schedule is the star here — along with Hurts in option looks — and lest we forget, just two weeks ago, the Eagles defeated WFT by 10 at home and ran for 238 yards. Getting to Washington won’t be a problem: The Eagles are well equipped from barely having to travel into the second half of the season and they can smell the playoffs. Their defensive front will give WFT attacks, especially without Antonio Gibson as a pressure valve, and they will improve on their seven QB hits from the first encounter.
Last Chances:
Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5
Big Ben’s last home game (in all likelihood). A Monday night football crowd with the play-offs on the line. Faced with a Browns team that finished the season in Pittsburgh a year ago. defector.
What am I missing here?
Mike Tomlin has no losing seasons, and every time the Steelers seem like they’re being left for dead, they’re saving their season. The Browns have been a stumbling and bumbling bunch, the attack can’t score points – just like Pittsburgh – and not having Jack Conklin on the right side will become a big problem on the road as TJ Watt and Cam Heyward take turns tricky fall Bakker Mayfield. The Steelers had nothing to do with beating Baltimore or Tennessee in their last two home games, but won both. Watt had five sacks, 18 presses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in those two games. I suspect he will be the difference here too.
The Browns don’t seem to have the same faith and swag as they did a year ago, and they’re walking into a wasp’s nest here. Even if the Steelers don’t run the ball very well, they will eat the clock and be carried. My only concern is Pittsburgh’s porous run defense, but the unit kept the Browns under 100 yards in Cleveland, and Kevin Stefanski was also a little too lax lately. The Steelers regularly rotate teams at home and that has become a major problem for this Browns team. This is also a money line game for me. I think the Steelers win outright.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-17-best-bets-eagles-can-smell-postseason-plus-steelers-give-ben-roethlisberger-one-last-home-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]