NFL Week 17 best bets: Eagles smell postseason, and Steelers give Ben Roethlisberger one last home win

Had a solid enough Week 16. Went 2-1. I can live with that. Brings us to 22-17 on the season. The COVID factor remains very important and is changing the landscape of many of these games day by day as new positive results trickle in and players also return from the reserve/COVID list. Even if I do these picks on Friday, I’m still standing still because there’s been more activity on the Saturday afternoon squad this season than I can ever remember, especially when it comes to players who were previously assumed to be available and who suddenly turned up for nearly five days came out.

So, buyer beware of this in general. There are still many more variables at play than we would experience before the pandemic.

That has generally led me to be fairly judicious with how I make these choices, because I want to limit the sample size because of so much uncertainty. We will stick to that philosophy this week.

Last Chances: Washington football team +4.5

I have ridden the Eagles in this space with some regularity, believing that they have been a playoff team and a valuable game since the middle of the season. Looks like Vegas was slow to get over this, and even now this line seems low to me. Especially as COVID continues to ravage the WFT. The Eagles figured out who they were and what they do and the coaching staff generally puts Jalen Hurts in a position to succeed. They play the ball on everyone, and the WFT defense sure hurts right now.

This won’t be as one-sided as it was two weeks ago, but the Eagles tend to get better as the game goes on and Washington tends not, and Philly will wear out this depleted roster over four quarters and win by a touchdown or more. Sure, Miles Sanders is out, but the schedule is the star here — along with Hurts in option looks — and lest we forget, just two weeks ago, the Eagles defeated WFT by 10 at home and ran for 238 yards. Getting to Washington won’t be a problem: The Eagles are well equipped from barely having to travel into the second half of the season and they can smell the playoffs. Their defensive front will give WFT attacks, especially without Antonio Gibson as a pressure valve, and they will improve on their seven QB hits from the first encounter.

Last Chances: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5

Big Ben’s last home game (in all likelihood). A Monday night football crowd with the play-offs on the line. Faced with a Browns team that finished the season in Pittsburgh a year ago. defector.

What am I missing here?

Mike Tomlin has no losing seasons, and every time the Steelers seem like they’re being left for dead, they’re saving their season. The Browns have been a stumbling and bumbling bunch, the attack can’t score points – just like Pittsburgh – and not having Jack Conklin on the right side will become a big problem on the road as TJ Watt and Cam Heyward take turns tricky fall Bakker Mayfield. The Steelers had nothing to do with beating Baltimore or Tennessee in their last two home games, but won both. Watt had five sacks, 18 presses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in those two games. I suspect he will be the difference here too.

The Browns don’t seem to have the same faith and swag as they did a year ago, and they’re walking into a wasp’s nest here. Even if the Steelers don’t run the ball very well, they will eat the clock and be carried. My only concern is Pittsburgh’s porous run defense, but the unit kept the Browns under 100 yards in Cleveland, and Kevin Stefanski was also a little too lax lately. The Steelers regularly rotate teams at home and that has become a major problem for this Browns team. This is also a money line game for me. I think the Steelers win outright.