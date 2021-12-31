Gary Kirsten interested in coaching England Test side | Cricket News





LONDON: Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has expressed interest in coaching the England Test side, saying it would be a “wonderful project” to rethink the fortunes of Joe Root and his men to breathe life into.

Current head coach Chris Silverwood’s job is poised as England’s hopes went up in smoke 12 days after Australia retained the Urn with an innings and 14-run win in just two days and a session in the Boxing Day Test earlier this month. week.

Kirsten had led India to No. 1 in the test rankings for the first time in December 2009, just over a year after the takeover. He later achieved the same feat with South Africa.

“Listen, it (the job in England) is always a consideration because it’s a huge honor,” Kirsten told the ‘I News’.

This is not the first time the South African has shown interest in the job, Kirsten has twice previously been the frontrunner to become England’s coach.

“I have walked this journey twice now (when England recruited new coaches in 2015 and 2019) and I have always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats.

“And when international cricket boards get their heads around that they need to split the coaching roles, it becomes a consideration,” he added.

The World Cup-winning coach praised England’s 50-over line-up as the best in the world, but said the red ball squad, which lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021, is lagging behind.

“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great. Listen, the UK ODI side is set up, you are the best ODI side in the world right now.

“It’s a well thought out project. You have consistency in the players that have been chosen.

“Your Test side has been fighting for a while, but it would be a really nice project to get that going.”

The 54-year-old feels that one format suffers when teams juggle multiple formats.

“Interestingly, when I was done with India and I got to South Africa, we just looked at it and said, ‘Our priority must be test match cricket’. I actually said to the CEO of Cricket South Africa that I was happy to just the Test side because I thought it should be number 1 in the world.”

“It had all the qualifications to do that. The problem is that the different formats have the potential to cannibalize teams. You focus too much on one format and the other format takes the hit. It’s not easy to get everything right.” to get.

“Look at Australia, they are now using a lot of players in different formats.”

Kirsten has refrained from coaching an international team since 2013. He worked with the Welsh Fire in the Hundred earlier this year.

“It (England) is an interesting one. I think it’s a great project for someone to come in and take that test side. A lot needs to be done to build out this test team.

