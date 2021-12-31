Judging WVU football by position

Now that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is over, it’s time to begin our reflection on West Virginia Football in 2021 and look to 2022. We would start by assessing each position, as a group, so that we can then begin to see where improvement needs to be made. Went to grade on a university grading system, ten points per grade. 100-90 is an A, 89-80 is a B, etc. Let’s get started, shall we.

Special teams: C

Special teams include kickoff coverage, kickoff return, point coverage, punt return, and field goals. West Virginia was one of 13 schools, and only one of four Power 5 schools, with at least two 90-yard kickoff returns. The problem comes in the 30+ yard returns. Those two 90+ returns also account for 2 of the 3 returns that went for 30+ yards. Every other school had extra returns. We either did nothing, or we broke two big ones. The Mountaineers had a (!) punt return of more than 20 meters. Conversely, the Mountaineers allowed 6 kickoff returns for at least 30 yards, good for 114th in the nation. Point coverage was solid, allowing only one point return from over 20 yards. The kickoff unit finished 129th (out of 130) in average kickoff yards. Evan Staley didn’t miss an extra point and went 19/23 on field goals.

Defensive Backs: C

West Virginia finished 77th in the nation with nine interceptions, but did so on just 28 defended passes. The Mountaineers finished 100th in the nation in opponent completion percentage, allowing opponents to complete 64% of their passes. The Mountaineer’s defensive ridges allowed opponents to pass 7.8 yards per pass, bad for 89th place in the country. Of the Mountaineers’ 9 fumbles, only one was caused by a defensive back, safety Sean Mahone. Two of the five recovered fumbles were made by DB Alonzo Addae.

Linebackers: C

Josh Chandler-Semedo finishes 24th in the nation with 110 tackles, 68 of them solo, good for 13th in the nation. Unfortunately, the rest of the linebackers aren’t in the same realm. Exree Loe is the next linebacker on the list and he finished with 38 tackles. Jarret Bartlett and his 31 tackles finished 4th on the team in sacks with 3.5, 3 against Virginia Tech. Like the rest of the team, splashes of greatness strewn in pieces of mediocrity. Chandler-Semedo and Bartlett ended up losing 5.5 and 6.0 tackles, not exactly David Long from a few years ago.

Defense line: B

This is hard to judge because Dante Stills. Dante Still is great and there is no doubt that the defensive line was the best position group on the team, but being the best position group on the team doesn’t mean they automatically earn an A. The line didn’t consistently wreak havoc (tackles for loss, quarterback sacks, etc.), nor were they an absolute stud in run defense. The team, as a whole, finished 45th in the nation in run defense, putting in 138 yards per game. Worse, in the last seven games (last six plus bowl), five of the seven opponents rushed for more than the average of 138 yards per game the team gave up. Dante Stills finished the season with 7 sacks, Alston with 5 and Mesidor with 4.5. They also ended up losing 15, 11 and 8 tackles, respectively. They did the things you want your first team defense to do. It’s the rest of the line that didn’t perform.

Defense coaches: B+

The coaches as a whole have done a fantastic job of upholding the reputation of the defense. I was worried that with the loss of All-American Darius Stills, Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller, the defense would take a step back. Overall, the defense is the reason the team won 6 games and one reason they were difficult almost every game. It can be difficult to keep the defense motivated when the attack is as stagnant as the Mountaineers attack. Despite all those sandwiches, the Mountaineers still finished 51st in the nation in rush defense, 58th in pass defense, 52nd in scoring defense, 76th in yards per play and 85th in 3rd down defense. Not everything was good and the defense struggled.

Attacking line: D

Depending on who you ask, the five novice linemen are either the culprits for everything to blame for the West Virginia violation, or they do a good job but don’t get much help. My eyes tell me they are young and some raw and inexperienced, but they have the raw talent to be good. They are not good. They struggled to clear running lanes during the first half of the season, in part due to the hand injury sustained by left guard Doug Nestor. They played better in the second half, but how much of that was because they were against teams at the bottom of the nation in the rush/pass defence? The second half of the season, only five linemen played as no other lineman could be trusted.

Wide receivers: C+

Are these wide receivers alone enough, incapable of making breakthrough big plays or are they hampered by an offensive plan, playcaller and quarterback that can’t give them a chance to make big plays. Bryce Ford-Wheaton had one of the best catches of the season against state of Iowa. Other than that game, I have a hard time thinking of a time when the receivers made a big game. I know Sam James had a few and Wright might have one, but other than that? The two longest passes of the year went for 50 and 51 yards. West Virginia is just 1 of 19 teams that didn’t have at least one game of the 60-yard pass. As a reminder, Will Grier averaged 60 yards per game for his career.

Running Backs: B-

Leddie Brown earns an A simply because he endured one of the worst three-year spells in the last 40 years and should have returned a 1,400m annually with another 200m received. Instead, he struggled to break 1,000 meters. How weak are his 1000-meter seasons, you may wonder – if you take away his two long runs, an 80-meter run this year and an 83-meter run last year, he won’t break either 1000-meter season. . That’s two carries in two years, when he had 422. Those two carries alone ensure that he does not reach the 1000 meters. The rest of the running backs performed well when given the chance, but that last part of the statement — given the chance — doesn’t seem to exist. It must be said that ridges that are not protected with the Leddie Brown name cannot pass.

Quarterback: D

I’ve saved this for the low end so you should at least read and scroll, but the fact is the quarterback situation in West Virginia wasn’t good. QB1 threw 3000 yards, the first time in the Neal Brown era. He finished second in the Big 12 in passing yards, one of only two players to break 3,000 passing yards. He finished in a tie for third place in passing touchdowns. He also finished first in interceptions, first in sacks and eighth in passer rating. He threw the ball more than any other quarterback in conference. Garret Greene failed to capitalize on this one when he got opportunities. Goose Crowder was a freshman.

Offensive coaches: D

I almost gave them an F here to be honest. The Mountaineers finished eighth in the conference (a ten-team conference) in total yards. Despite holding the Big 12 passing leader for most of the year and only one of two players to break 3,000 passing yards, the Mountaineers finished fourth in passing in the Big 12. West Virginia, despite having a 1,000-yard rusher finished tenth in rushing. The team finished eighth in scoring. To summarize: 8th in total yards, fourth in pass yards, tenth in rush yards, eighth in runs scored.

Head Coach: D-

Record this year: 6-7.

Record against P5 teams: 5-7

Record against P5 teams with more than 2 wins (aka Kansas): 4-7

Record against P5 teams that finished above .500: 1-7