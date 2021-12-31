What tennis star Peng Shuai’s latest sighting reveals about China | Opinion

This is the offense committed by tennis champion Peng Shuai, the offense that so annoyed the Chinese government that it erased her voice and censored any mention of her allegations of sexual assault against a high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Shuai was guilty of anticipating the #MeToo movement that started with an African-American woman from the Bronx and then grew into an international protest to surround her in Beijing.

She was guilty of thinking that she too could come forward and bring a serious assault charge against a powerful man and be believed.

The CCP thought otherwise, and what followed was Shuai’s disappearance and an outcry from the international tennis community, followed by public appearances and Shuai coping with her original charges.

In early November, Shuai, a Wimbledon doubles champion, wrote a scorching post on her verified account. She accused the now 75-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, of pressuring her into a sexual relationship.

In less than half an hour, the post was deleted, pasted from Weibo, the Chinese Twitter. For the next two weeks, no one heard or saw Shuai.

Sport has once again become the vehicle for judging more than athletics. This is about humanitarian concerns. And that’s why Shuais’ story deserves more scrutiny than just her assault charge.

Think of her censorship as an entry point, a place to understand the complicated geopolitical landscape of US-China relations.

Caring for the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in China’s Xinjiang region is paramount. What is happening there has even been labeled as genocide by human rights organizations. Gang rapes, forced labor and re-education are among the alleged abuses. China denies these allegations. But independent reporting by some of the world’s top journalists thinks otherwise. We must repeat that point. China simply denies these allegations. Just like they probably push Shuai to deny her own. Another problem, but the same way.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom spoke out against China again the same week that Shuai made another of her likely heavily orchestrated performances designed to cast doubt on her sexual assault allegations.

The Commission’s leadership has been sanctioned by the Chinese government in response to pressure over the humanitarian situation in China.

It was one of the persuasive delegations that led President Joe Biden to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which begin on February 4. POTUS’ decision is clearly not as tough as a full-scale strike, but it does send a message and hurt China’s ego.

The boycott also links back to sports and how athletics has always been intertwined with larger issues of fairness and human dignity.

After Shuai made her November accusation, the alarm first spread through international tennis circles, led by the Womens Tennis Association. The WTA is wonderful and unwavering in its concern for her well-being. The association continues to demand a thorough, independent investigation and a credible, uncensored or otherwise orchestrated update from Shuai himself.

It also took the step that might matter even more: the WTA suspended its tennis tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

On December 19, Shuai gave an interview to China-controlled media and claimed that I have always been very free. She went on to claim that the uproar had all been a big misunderstanding, in her comments to a Singapore-based Chinese-language newspaper.

Then she went further, as the New York Times reported, saying: First, I want to emphasize a very important point that I have never said or written that anyone has sexually abused me.

That’s a lie. The proof can be found in the captured screenshots of her original message.

Her first story followed a now-familiar trajectory of similar accusations. She admitted that the barn was having an affair with the married Gaoli. But said their love affair was initially forced.

If true, she’s Monica Lewinsky, magnified. The power difference between abuser and survivor is huge here. The Communist Party’s leadership, along with its control over the population, would be difficult for most North Americans to understand. But it has been noted that it would have been difficult for Shuai to turn down a high-ranking member of the CCP if pressured. There are also deep cultural problems with infidelity and the portrayal of communist leadership.

Aside from the obvious concerns for the wellbeing of Shuais, there is also a point for those who insist that athletes and the organizations that manage them should stay in their jobs, or shut up and dribble, to put it more crudely.

Unfortunately, Shuai is not a media figure big enough to grab the attention of the masses. She placed 14th at one point in the singles world rankings. And her top performances have been in doubles, which rarely attracts the same attention.

Nevertheless, her personal story for this incident shows that she is a bit of an envelope pusher. She has been outspoken before.

Shuai deserves to be supported, at least until her questionable statements and strange sightings can be leveled out.

She has taken on one of the most powerful governments in the world, or at least one that aspires to be a superpower, through military and economic measures. China must align its humanitarian track record with its other ambitious ambitions.

And if a 35-year-old tennis champion can help get there, sign me up as a Shuai fan and ally.