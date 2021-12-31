Women’s hockey prepares for Amherst Monday | Sport

OSWEGO In October, the Oswego State women’s hockey team started the season with a tough game against now-No. 9 Adrian College.

Similarly, the Lakers travel to another fervent opponent. Amherst College, which historically ranks nationally and has gained one vote in recent weeks, will play the USCHO polls on Monday.

Amherst, a team that Oswego State coach Mark Digby said is one of the best defensive teams in the country, currently sits with a 2-5 (0-4 NESCAC) record. The Mammoths will face UMass-Boston on Sunday ahead of the tilt against the Lakers. Amherst suffers three consecutive defeats: consecutive one-goal defeats to No. 1 Middlebury College and most recently a 3-1 loss to No. 9 Nazareth College on December 11.

Digby added that the game against the Mammoths is a good gauge for Oswego State to see where it has progressed since the Adrian game.

Were not toe-dipping, that’s for sure. We have a whole month ahead of us. To achieve the goals we have, we have to play against these kinds of teams, he said. To think we start the first semester with Adrian, then the second semester with Amherst. That’s a hard way to start with both. But especially going out gives us the opportunity to really settle into our identity.

After a few weeks off, Digby said everyone has a bit of that jump, but now the job is to be competitive again. After Wednesday’s training, he said the combat level is getting better ahead of Amherst.

But after a year without hockey, Digby said the first semester ended a little more abruptly than usual, making it more exciting for everyone. The Lakers last played at Cortland on December 3, a 5-4 comeback win with Mack Hull scoring the winning goal. Then the team returned to campus on Saturday for the December 4 men’s hockey game for President Deborah Stanley’s away game.

Poof, where have they gone? said Digby. Tuesday or Wednesday they were all gone. Even compared to other years, you have the holiday skate, and then they are in and out for the entire final week. Not skating but sports and doing things. You see them. That didn’t happen at all this year.

All 26 players who started in the fall returned. For the second half of the year, however, a transfer was added halfway through the season, the team announced on Tuesday. Born in Tully, Tessa Mucha transferred from Division I Saint Michaels College. In 10 games with the team, she scored two points.

Prior to the collegiate level, Mucha played the same program for the Syracuse Valley Eagles as freshman Rylee Preston, where the two played together last season. Digby added that Mucha also starred with Ashlyn McGrath and Kamryn Barnes a few years ago.

Mucha has the ability to control the net when needed, Digby said, but can also flip a switch and be a quick and skilled player.

She is quite a talented boy. I don’t know if Shell will end up being a goalscorer or a playmaker, but Shell will be fine, Digby said. She just works. She shows up to practice. She grabs pucks. She pushes nets. She fills water bottles. Everything you would look for in a teammate, she is ready because she understands that now her job is to earn respect. She’s not looking for things to be handed to her and I think her teammates respect that about her. They have supported her very well through this.

Oswego State enters the second half of the season with a 6-2-1 (3-2-1 NEWHL) record and a three-game winning streak. Most recently was that 5-4 win over Cortland in early December. The Lakers are also third in the league, one point behind Cortland and six behind Plattsburgh State.

With the win over the Red Dragons, Oswego State scored three unanswered goals in the third period for the win. Simone Bednarik, Chyne Kennedy, Kyleigh Grugin, Lizzie Burke and Hull all scored. Ariella Haas (2), Taylor Hudon, Morgan Shines and Kennedy recorded assists.

Joanna Hiebert made 22 saves in the net for the win.

I hope we can maintain a bit of momentum from (the Cortland win). But at the same time, it was a long time ago, Digby said. You almost have to start over and start rebuilding where you were now. That’s a good thing. It’s nice to be able to come back and start fresh and be excited about where we were.

Entering January, Digby said he hopes his team remembers the lessons they learned during the first semester, the lessons that sent the Lakers to victory, as well as the lessons that may have brought down the downfall of a game. goods.

And one of those lessons remains to stick to the identity of the team: play rough and be a tough team.

Some games we’ve shown that when we try to be something that wasn’t or maybe try to be something that wasn’t before, we slow ourselves down or get in our way. We play enough good teams where we have to make sure we don’t beat ourselves, said Digby. You hope that all the experiences you have gained in the first semester will be remembered by everyone. That way you can build on what you have. All the lessons you learn along the way, if they don’t stick with you, you won’t get out of December mode. You have to find a way to progress and you have to find a way to get a little better from week to week.