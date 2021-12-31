Sports
A positive mentality is instilled in society
Before calling the time in 2002, celebrated sportswoman Zobera Rahman Linu became champion in the women’s national table tennis championship 16 times. And later, apart from working as the general secretary of the Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation for one term, she was the vice president of the Bangladesh Cycling Federation. Linu, who is now the chairman of the Bangladesh Olympic Association’s Athletes Commission, gave her views to Anisur Rahman of The Daily Star on the state of the country’s sports, while addressing lingering organizational constraints.
The Daily Star (DS): What is your take on Bangladesh’s sporting progress over the past 50 years?
Zobera Rahman Linu (ZRL): During this period, the progress in the sport has not been as much as we expected, although some sectors of the country have improved. In sports, especially in women’s sports, I think cricket, football and archery have flourished a bit compared to other disciplines.
DS: Why did the country’s sport lag behind compared to other sectors?
ZRL: I think the organizers have to bear the burden of failing to advance the country’s sports and at the same time, the athletes have not been able to shine. Although I have to admit a few federations have started taking care of the players from the ground up but most federations are out of such action. Another point is that the athletes tend to come from insolvent families and prioritize ensuring basic financial security first, so their focus is divided and does not bring good performance or good income. If the athletes had received handsome salaries, they could have delivered dignified performances with undivided attention to the game.
DS: How can the financial security of the athletes be guaranteed to maximize output while the federations themselves struggle to run their annual activities?
ZRL: This responsibility does not lie solely with the federations. Rather, I think the government should come forward to patronize the athletes who are doing extremely well and showing great potential for the nation. And the sponsors, who have the social responsibility to advance the country’s sports, generally swarm around the big games like cricket and football and pay little attention to the less popular ones. The government could also entice sponsors by exempting tax and VAT to invest more.
DS: Can you compare the limitations between your playing time with the current one?
ZRL: I started playing sports without any hindrance because our family was sports oriented and my father was also playing sports. However, most athletes at the time faced some limitations. Despite the limitations, there was no major financial barrier, which is now the major hurdle for the current crop of athletes. If they can’t get out of the financial troubles of playing sports, then there are no high expectations for them.
DS: But do you mean that there are currently no restrictions from society and the family to exercise?
ZRL: Women now play soccer alongside athletics, swimming, handball etc. That means a positive mindset has been instilled in society but the uncertain future and financial inconsistency stand in the way of female athletes.
DS: What are you going to say about the physical harassment that female athletes often face?
ZRL: Well, it depends on the individual and such things are not exclusive to sports, as happens in other sectors, including educational coaching centers. I think a female athlete should learn to protect herself because most women come from needy families and feel embarrassed when such things happen to them. If the athletes come from a solvent family, they would dare to protest.
However, I think the federations could take some initiatives to make women’s rights organizations aware of any problematic situation and to take complaints from the athletes seriously to nip things in the bud.
DS: Does the federation provide the right facilities to facilitate player growth?
ZRL: From my working experience in Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation and Bangladesh Cycling Federation, I think the federations try to provide the proper facilities for the betterment of the athletes, but they cannot achieve it due to financial constraints. A federation struggles to complete their annual campaign while bearing office costs within its budget, which is why they cannot design special training programs for the athletes due to lack of sponsors in the game.
DS: Where do you want to see your country’s sport in the future?
ZRL: Of course, I want the country’s sports to reach greater heights internationally and locally. To run the sport in Bangladesh, we need to be visionaries and set long-term goals, focusing first on the SA [South Asian] Games and then the Asian Games and Olympics as we are lagging far behind internationally. If we want to get good results in SA Games, we have to provide uninterrupted long-term training and of course the Ministry of Youth and Sports will have to help on all fronts.
