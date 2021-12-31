Rewind: How 2021 turned out for cricket

In 2022 the calendar will include events such as the T20 World Cup and India’s tour of England





|







Published 31.12.21, 01:43 AM

Cricket had its usual swings in a year that was once again hampered by the pandemic. But despite the players getting tired of the bio bubbles, the show went on. The Telegraph summarize crickets year THE INDIAN STORY

Gabba triumph With many of the regulars injured and unavailable, India had to make do with almost all of their reserves in the decisive fourth and final Test against an all-Australian team at the Gabba in Brisbane in January. It was a 123-run seventh-wicket first inning stand between Shardul Thakur, who was just playing his second Test, and rookie Washington Sundar who laid the platform for Indias fightback. On the final day, India chasing a 328-run goal resumed on 4/0 launched a daring attack led by Rishabh Pant. His 89 not out, a breathtaking counter-attack, brought India home and also completed a rare back-to-back Test series triumph Down Under. WTC final loss Conditions at the Rose Bowl in Southampton were more to New Zealand’s liking, but India had their pace to hit the Black Caps hard in the inaugural WTC final. But India’s at bat disappointed them in both innings. In the end, India could only give the Kane Williamsons team a goal of 139 runs. The Black Caps won easily, by eight wickets, to leave Virat Kohlis waiting for an ICC trophy. Two legs, one meets Covid-19 broke IPL in two halves. Once the virus broke through the bio-bubble in May, the IPL, which was held in India, had to be held up. But with the BCCI determined to wrap it up somehow and the situation in India not ideal to host the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament, the IPL caravan traveled to the UAE. The second phase resumed in mid-September and was completed without any problems with Mahendra Singh Dhonis Chennai Super Kings crowned champion. This was the first time that the IPL has been held in two stages since its inception in 2008. Captain chaos Virat Kohli decided to give up the T20I captaincy to focus more as an ODI and test skipper. He also said that this 2021 IPL would be the last time he would captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But Kohli was stunned when the BCCI also removed him from the ODI captaincy, with Rohit Sharma taking over as the new white ball skipper. The whole issue became all the more controversial when Kohli claimed he had not been asked to reconsider relinquishing the T20I captaincy, which completely contradicted what BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said a few days earlier. The BCCI has officially kept silent on the matter, although insiders say a storm is brewing. Ashwin achievement It was a strange year for Ravichandran Ashwin. On the one hand, he became the second fastest bowler to take 400 Test wickets (77 matches), on the other, he didn’t get to play a single Test during Indias’ journey through England. Ashwin reached the 400 wicket milestone when he sacked Jofra Archer in March in the second innings of the Ahmedabad pink ball test. Down the year, he also passed Harbhajan Singh to become Indias third highest wicket-taker in Tests.

THE WORLD AT A GLANCE NZ consistency They may just look and be thrashed in a bilateral series, especially when playing abroad. But in ICC events and world rallies, New Zealand continued to prove that they are definitely a different team. Playing as a unit is their strength, which was integral to securing the inaugural World Test Championship crown, although India, their opponents in the final, were a more complete side with all their bases covered. They also reached the T20 World Cup final in the UAE, before losing to Australia. Afghan crisis After the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, their cricket finds itself in an unstable situation. Their participation in the T20 World Cup was unaffected and the Afghans did have their moments in the competition. But the Taliban’s approach, particularly their reluctance to allow Afghan women to participate in the sport, has left the scenario for Afghanistan very uncertain on the global stage. Afghanistan’s historic first-ever Test against Australia, to be played in Hobart in November, was postponed indefinitely by Cricket Australia due to the Taliban’s policy on women’s participation in sports. What now? Suit revival Perhaps even their biggest supporters would not have dreamed that Pakistan would prove to be one of the most dominant teams in the T20 World Cup. They won every match in the group stage to reach the semifinals. Babar Azam’s team had a first against India when they defeated the star-studded line-up of Virat Kohli by 10 wickets to take Pakistan’s first win against their arch-rivals in a World Cup match. It was the dream spell of Shaheen Afridi with the left arm in the beginning (when he turned down the opening players Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) that set the tone for Pakistan’s magnificent play. They lost the semi-final against Australia but impressed with their game. Pakistan then faced no more formidable opponents, against Bangladesh away and the West Indies at home. But they won all those matches against both opponents convincingly, underlining that unlike the previous one, this Pakistani team is disciplined and consistent. Painful exit Less than three weeks before the Ashes kicked off on December 8, Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test captain following the rise of an investigation four years ago by Cricket Australia for sending lewd text messages to a female Cricket Tasmania staffer. Seen as the man who has led a more empathetic and humble Australian team since he took the reins of the Test captain after the 2018 Cape Town ball-mess scandal, Paine made the decision to find out the private text exchanges would become very public . soon. A few days later, he announced that he would be taking an indefinite mental health break.