Alexander Zverev looks to big season after 2021 outbreak





Alexander Zverev had the best season of his career in 2021 and the world number three said on Friday that he plans to do even better next year, starting with the ATP Cup. The German ace captured his second ATP Finals title in November and put in a stellar performance beating world number two Daniil Medvedev, contributing to the Olympic gold medal he won in Tokyo. That trophy in Turin was his sixth of the year and he is eager to continue the momentum, starting with a tough 2022 opening game on Sunday against Britain’s 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie at the ATP Cup in Sydney. “It’s a great challenge. I’ll know exactly where I stand after the first few games,” he said ahead of the 16-team event, which starts on Saturday. Zverev also won the ATP Finals title in 2018, but had a poor 2019. But he said he has grown as a player and person since then and expects this time to be a springboard to an even better season. “I was a lot younger. I was 21 years old when I entered the 2019 season. It was my first major title at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2018,” said Zverev. “I feel a bit of a different player, but I’m a different person too, I guess. I’ve had a lot more experience on the pitch, I’ve had a lot more experience off the pitch.” “I may know a little better how to deal with the media. I may also know a little better how to handle pressure.” Zverev said the fact that he continued his red-hot Olympic form for the rest of the year bodes well for 2022 and that the momentum would help him “have the best season of my career”. “It’s going to be an exciting year for tennis because I think the first six months of this season (2021) Novak (Djokovic) has dominated tennis,” he said. “He has won all three Grand Slams and all major singles titles. “But in the last six months of the season, I think the titles were a bit more split. They were split between Novak, Daniil and myself.” promoted Germany lost to Medvedev’s Russia in the final four at the ATP Cup in 2021 and Zverev is confident to do at least one better this time around, alongside teammates Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Their clash with Norrie’s United Kingdom is a rematch of their Davis Cup semi-final in early December, where Krawietz and Puetz won a crucial double to send Germany through. Topics mentioned in this article

