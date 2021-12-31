Ross Taylor’s Transformation into the Perfect Test Cricketer

Opinion: I first met Ross Taylor when he was a teenager. His Palmerston North Boys’ High School First XI played a side of Wellington’s Wanderers club, for whom I occasionally performed.



Taylor already had a reputation back then—usually as a cricket-ball batsman—and tried to live up to it, while his classmates gathered around the border on their lunch break.

He especially loved the dabbling of our mysterious spinner Derek Alabaster. Derek, who lived up to the nickname Fossil, was well into his 70s by then, but still a very smart cricketer.

Young Taylor tried to hit every ball from Fossil six times and managed to do so once or twice before one swipe saw him catch in the deep end.

Years later, I worked at the midday paper in Hawke’s Bay, covering the Central Districts side, which Taylor had joined.

I would do a split shift in those days, make a copy in the morning for that day’s newspaper, and then go to McLean Park in the afternoon to watch the Stags.

I didn’t see much of Taylor then. He tended to specialize in run-a-ball ’40s, which were well over by the time I reached the ground.

He was a young man with many shots and a determination to play them all.

As an aside, when the CD played away, I had to call players to get some quotes from the previous day’s game. Since I started my shifts sometime between 6:30 am and 7:30 am, many Stags players also started their day then.

Tiredly, they answered their phones, cursed when they realized it was me, then told me how they’d played the day before.

In this age of media management and only a select player – or players – available for interviews, it now seems absurd that you could ever call an athlete and talk to them.

I’m not mentioning these things to put myself in the Taylor story, but to partly explain how far he’s come as a cricketer.

More of a batter than a batter, Taylor is about to retire as one of the best test match players this country has ever seen.



No cricketer is completely homemade. There are always family members and coaches and mentors who help a player become the best version of themselves.

But when Taylor retires from test cricket after New Zealand’s impending run of two games against Bangladesh, he will do so after transforming himself as a player.

To become a hugely reliable, patient and accurate test batter probably not everyone predicted for Taylor. A dashing white ball batter perhaps, but not the perfect test cricketer.

That’s remarkable, especially in an age where guys like to say “that’s the way I play” as in, this is my method, flawed or otherwise, and I won’t change for anyone.

Well, Taylor has changed and with remarkable effect.

It’s time for him to go. He looked mentally cooked during New Zealand’s most recent test match against India in Mumbai.

His game lacked certainty and confidence and Taylor was back to playing a-shot-a-ball in a desperate attempt to get some rhythm.

That does not matter. It’s not how the 37-year-old will be remembered and it won’t stain his achievements.

To have scored 19 test hundreds, averaging 44.87, means Taylor will always be regarded as an all-time New Zealand great. Those are numbers comparable to his mentor – the late Martin Crowe – who tells you all about how significant Taylor’s contribution to New Zealand cricket has been.



Comparisons have often been made between Taylor and his team-mate Kane Williamson, but they are repulsive.

Is Williamson a better batter, with better stats? Sure, but that doesn’t diminish the magnitude of Taylor’s achievements.

Samoan, and from the small town of Masterton, success on the highest stages of cricket was not a matter of course for Taylor. Even as a prodigious schoolboy talent, it was hardly guaranteed to turn that promise into high-performance.

I mean, just look at Taylor’s contemporary Jesse Ryder.

Every athlete has their own version of success and their own challenges to overcome. Their journey is best judged by their individual circumstances, rather than mere statistics.

Many of us exercise as children. Some of us are even skilled.

But very, very few of us will ever look back and say we made the most of our talent or our opportunities.

The sports world is full of nearlies and not quits, but you can never put Ross Taylor on that list.

He will retire as a cricketer who has reached all his potential – and then some – and can enjoy the rest of his life knowing there was nothing more he could have done.

What a satisfying feeling that must be.