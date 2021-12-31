ASU Football: Second half shutout not enough to fuel comeback in 20-13 loss to Wisconsin

With the clock ticking down and the ball deep in Sun Devil’s territory, it was pretty clear Wisconsin needed one more first time to seal the deal in Las Vegas.

ASU held its breath as it stopped the ties in third, but everyone saw the yellow wash only on the far sidelines. Sanctions were almost synonymous with football in the state of Arizona, so few were surprised that the flag indicated a Sun Devil violation.

Offside. First dropout. Game over, season over. How appropriate for this 2021 season?

Seconds later, it was a foregone conclusion. Arizona State (8-5) lost the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 20-13 to Wisconsin (9-4) on Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

I always say we just ran out of time, Herm Edwards said. We gave up four big plays in this game that really touched us.

Due to a plethora of players to opt out and the transfer portal, ASU went into the game against Wisconsin severely understaffed. That’s not to say the Badgers had their own COVID/injury issues, but it was widely reported that the Sun Devils would be playing at about half-power for this postseason affair.

Unsurprisingly, the Sun Devil attack happened around quarterback Jayden Daniels’ off-schedule plays in the passing plays run game. Down Chip Trayanum and Rachaad White, and with Wisconsin having the highest-ranked run defense in the country, Daniels and his company took a few more shots, scrambling a little more than usual.

Hats off to Wisconsin, their defensive coordinator and their defensive staff, Zak Hill said. We knew it was going to be difficult to run football, so we had to make some big plays and some big shots. You always want to hit more.

Driving into Wisconsin territory on the opening stage, Daniels threw a costly interception, thwarting a solid opening script from ASU.

Daniels led all Sun Devil rushers with 19 carries for 40 yards (after sacks). He threw the aforementioned interception, and did not find the end zone through the air (159 yards passing).

Daniyel Ngata was the feature-back for ASU for the first time in his career and was largely disappointed (11 carries, 23 yards, one touchdown). While Wisconsin came into play, allowing just over 60 yards per game on the ground, expectations for Ngata were higher given his projected share of carry.

Wisconsin allowed 241 yards per game to opponents in 2021. ASU won just 219 yards on offense Thursday.

First quarter sales made Wisconsin perfect for a short drive, on which they took advantage with an eight-yard touchdown run from fullback John Chenal to take the 7-0 lead.

Both teams exchanged scores on each subsequent possession, starting with an ASU field goal from Christian Zendejas. However, the Badgers had more success completing rides. WIsconsin quarterback Graham Mertz found a wide open Jake Ferguson from a defensive slump in the secondary to extend the lead to 14-3.

From quarter one it was clear that Badger running back Braelon Allen would have little trouble succeeding against a depleted Sun Devil defense. On the Mertz-Ferguson touchdown drive, Allen rushed for 64 yards, including a 43-yarder who turned the field. He finished the night with 29 carries for 159 yards.

The large pool of ASU players who opted out provided much-needed playing time for some of the Sun Devils’ younger defenders, including starting freshman Eric Gentry and BJ Green. Gentry, a second-team Freshman All-American, had five tackles, including a third-down tackle for loss.

Green added two pockets on the evening.

[Green] is very active when you get him on stunts and games, Edwards said. If he gets the edges and stuff, he’s a good rusher for us.

After the Ngata touchdown and 20-13 in the fourth quarter, Daniels completed a third and long conversion to Jalin Conyers, igniting a momentum spark that did not catch fire. On the next set of downs, Daniels was fired for the fifth time in the game, resulting in a punt.

Wisconsins offense went dormant at the same time the casual football viewers were tucking in for the evening (the halftime didn’t start until about midnight Eastern Standard Time). In the long run, however, 20 points from the first half proved successful.

We came out and knew what they wanted to do, said Captain Kyle Soelle. We did what we had to do in the second half, we just didn’t in the first [half.]

I thought we were a better team in the second half, said Edwards. I thought we really had some energy and started attacking. We gave up four big plays in this game that got us.

The Badgers didn’t deserve a single meter offense, scoring three times in the second half before unleashing an 18-play, 90-yard drive that lasted nine minutes and 57 seconds, pushing the clock back to triple outs for the win.

Arizona State finishes the season at 8-5 and second in the Pac-12 South. Herm Edwards and Jayden Daniels both announced their intention to return to the program in 2022 after the regular season finale against Arizona. However, amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, there are still many unanswered questions heading into the 2022 outdoor season.