Tennis ace Raducanu receives an MBE





Teen US Open champion Emma Raducanu will enter the Australian Open with yet another accolade to her name after earning an MBE in the British New Year’s honours. Raducanu arrived in Australia on Thursday for her Australian Open debut after a pre-season with new German coach Torben Beltz who was disrupted by a bout of coronavirus. The 19-year-old Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title at the US Open in September and now has another rare accolade by taking her honors when she was a teenager. “It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be on the list to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen,” said World No. 19 Raducanu. “This year has been full of great surprises for me, so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special.” At the top of the sporting honor was the cycling pair Laura and Jason Kenny, who were awarded a lady and knighthood, Jason Kenny became Britain’s most successful Olympian when he won his seventh gold in Tokyo to knock out his former teammate Sir Chris Hoy, while Laura Kenny expanded her own record as the country’s most successful woman by her fifth gold and a silver medal. Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic heroes dominated the honors list. Diver Tom Daley’s first gold medal at his fourth Games was one of the most popular, and he has been recognized with an OBE for his services to his sport, LGBTQ+ rights and charity. Adam Peaty, who retained his Olympic title in the 100m breaststroke, was also awarded an OBE after spearheading Britain’s best ever performance in an Olympic swimming competition. Matildas’ Chelsea Women manager, Sam Kerr’s Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes, received an OBE after helping the Blues retain their Women’s Super League title in 2021 and reach the Champions League final. Steve Holland, the assistant manager of the England men’s football team, has been awarded an MBE in recognition of helping the squad to the Euro 2020 final, their first major final appearance in 55 years.

