‘The Fabric of Our State’: Why Hockey Means More in Minnesota | Bleacher report

MINNEAPOLIS Ask a Minnesotan what hockey means to the people of the state, and you’ll probably get the same sentence.

Hockey means more in the land of 10,000 lakes.

It explains everything you need to know. Hockey is a religion in Canada. It is extremely popular in Massachusetts and Michigan. It grows massively in states that do not have frozen lakes, such as Texas and Florida.

But Minnesota is the State of Hockey. The youth hockey programs are structured differently than in any other state. It has six Division I NCAA programs and holds: hockey tournaments for high school boys that draw as well as the Minnesota Wild.

“It’s a lifestyle,” said Jessi Pierce, a journalist who has covered hockey in the land of 1000 lakes for more than a decade for multiple publications. “It sounds so trite to say it, doesn’t it? But it’s often compared to Texas and football to how it all is. Here in Minnesota, it’s very much about community. Hockey is a way of bringing a community together .”

Community is emphasized at every level in Minnesota hockey, from the moment kids start skating on frozen ponds.

Skating on outdoor rinks is a rite of passage for hockey players around the world and will be widely celebrated on New Year’s Eve when the NHL hosts the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field with the Minnesota Wild hosting the St. Louis Blues.

The entire event is designed to look like a pond hockey game and to celebrate the state hockey game. The experience should be authentic, right down to the expected sub-zero temperatures.

“Hey, we live in winter. This comes every year whether you like it or not,” said University of Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko. “The lakes are freezing and it’s just part of our culture, and we’re a state that doesn’t sit inside in the winter. We go outside.

“Hockey is a big part of the fabric of our state.”

Motzko coaches a program equal to the most active NHL players. Minnesota Hockey, the sport’s governing body in the state, has produced NHL players and some of the best women in the world.

Clearly the state is doing something right.

So what exactly are they doing in Minnesota? To find out, you have to start in the communities.

The local model

Most players share the same origin story: they played outside on a nearby ice rink or on a frozen pond. Children play “shiny”a fetch game played outsidewith friends all day. It also leads to very painful lessons about cold weather.

“I’d freeze my hands and my toes, and you go in and they’d thaw, and you cry because you’re frozen,” said former NHL center Rob McClanahan.

“When I was really little, my dad would take me outside and I would wait for my feet to get that cold to tell him,” said Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad. “I would stare at the warming house, and he would run my feet under cold water.”

All-day shiny games eventually give way to more structured hockey, usually through Minnesota Hockey. An affiliate of USA Hockey, the organization was founded in 1947 and relies on volunteers to coach the 140 community association teams. Those teams go directly to the local high schools, so that children grow up with their neighbors and classmates.

“More and more communities were building ice rinks as more and more kids started playing. It’s just seen as a public service for kids, just like a regular park, park department, or children’s playground,” said Glen Andresen, Minnesota’s executive director. Hockey. “Over the years, people have worked to protect that model because they’ve seen it work.”

Andresen points to the number of Minnesota residents who play in the NHL and the women who play at senior level as evidence of its success. Three of those products are playing in the Winter Classic: the Wild’s Bjugstad and Alex Goligoski and the Blues’ Justin Faulk.

“When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was join the Blaine High School team,” Bjugstad said.

Bjugstad made the Minnesota State High School Championship tournament three times while in high school. Despite the fact that Blaine never won a state title while there, those tournaments still provided some of his favorite memories in hockey.

The tournament is one of Minnesota’s greatest hockey traditions. It is an annual gathering of communities from across the state. The girls’ and boys’ tournaments regularly draw 18,000 fans to the Xcel Energy Center, the Wild’s home track.

“It’s one of the hardest tickets to get,” McClanahan said. “Minnesota college hockey is where you want to be.”

Motzko never entered the tournament as a player, but he has been to several as a recruiting coach and parent. He saw his late son, Mack Motzko, play in two of them. Mack passed away over the summer, aged 20, making the memories of this particular tournament particularly meaningful.

“I could only watch the stands as a player and we never made it. And all those years as a coach I have been able to attend but I have to live by looking at my son and seeing what it meant to have him,” said motzko. ‘And it’s special. I’m telling you, it was something really special to see how my son went through that.’

This community-based system was heavily influenced by John Mariucci, who is often referred to as the “godfather” of Minnesota hockey. The native of Eveleth, Minnesota, played hockey and football for Minnesota and later became the program’s head coach. He chose not to recruit Canadian players, but local players. The youth programs started to grow as players saw opportunities to play for top university programs and beyond.

The model is successful because of its accessibility: less travel means less costs, and less costs means more programs for more children of all ages and genders.

“If you have a lot of kids playing, you develop a lot of good players,” Andresen said.

Herbie’s hockey

Mariucci’s influence extends beyond just club hockey. You may have heard of a coach named Herb Brooks. While the late coach was probably best known for coaching the 1980 Miracle on Ice team and the New York Rangers, the Saint Paul native is better known in his home state for his local contributions.

Brooks played for Mariucci in Minnesota and was also guided by him. Ask any coach in the state and they’ll tell you they were somehow shaped by Brooks’ methods. The six Division I programs? That was always Brooks’s vision. Accessibility? That was Brooks’ belief.

“He helped with the St. Cloud State program. When St. Thomas joined Division I, [becoming the sixth team]”That was sort of a Herb Brooks dream,” Pierce said. “He wanted to see hockey succeed at every level in Minnesota.”

McClanahan played for him in college and on the 1980 Olympic team. He said he never really got to know Brooks off the ice because the coach was so committed to improving the product on it. Brooks was an early adopter of dryland training, Hire Jack Blatherwick, another Minnesota native who is largely considered a pioneer of interval training in hockey, to condition the Miracle on Ice team.

Now conditioning dry land is as much a part of the game as ice skating.

“His firm belief was that it didn’t matter how good you were or how skilled you were,” McClanahan said. “If you weren’t in shape it didn’t matter. And being in such good shape made us mentally stronger than anyone we played against.”

Brooks wasn’t an easy coach to play for, McClanahan notes, but he made every player believe they could do better. It’s a philosophy McClanahan tries to use as the coach of the Blake School boys’ hockey team.

“He made us all realize that we were capable of much more than we ever imagined,” McClanahan said. “And whether we had won the gold medal or not, I would say that today. The gold medal melted on the cake.”

Brooks, like Mariucci before him, has influenced generations of coaches, players and fans. Pierce’s husband proposed to her in front of the Brooks statue in Saint Paul. Motzko helped him transfer the program in St. Cloud State to Division I, calling their first meeting a “magic moment.” McClanahan continues to be inspired by his former coach.

“He is the most iconic coach in my eyes,” said Bjugstad. “He’s done so much for the sport and for this state and even the United States.”

Looking beyond Minnesota

The Wild has embraced Minnesota community hockey culture since the franchise’s inception, so seeing this team on an outdoor stage like this is a particularly proud point for locals.

Even after the game is over, Minnesotans want hockey fans to know how important this sport is to them.

“It’s kind of a reminder that, gosh, we have so many cool things,” Andresen said. “And this is just an addition to that.”