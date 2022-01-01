





Nadal caught the novel coronavirus while playing an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi this month and said he would make a decision about his future tournaments depending on his “evolution” in the coming weeks.

The positive COVID-19 test further cast doubt on whether the Spaniard would play at the Australian Open – a tournament where he won once and came second four times.

Nadal is expected to kick off his Grand Slam preparations by returning to the tour from Tuesday for the first time since August at the ATP 250 event in Melbourne.

His arrival will be a boost for the organizers of the Australian Open, which has been plagued by injuries with Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu all missing.

As Nadal put an end to speculation surrounding his entry, local media in Australia reported that Venus Williams has joined sister Serena in skipping the hard court Grand Slam.

Seven-time big winner Venus would have required a wild card to the main draw but has decided not to travel to Melbourne, according to News Corp.

There was still uncertainty as to whether the world number one, Novak Djokovic, will play at the Australian Open, where the 34-year-old has won a record nine titles, including the last three.

Speculation about Djokovic’s entry mounted after he withdrew nL1N2TE0CF from the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, which kicks off on Saturday.

