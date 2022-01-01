No. 9 Men’s hockey kicks off 2022 with two games against the state of Arizona





After a four-week hiatus, No. 9 Men’s Hockey returns to the ice for a two-game run against Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. The Red enters 2022 with a 9-1-1 record. The recent seven-game winning streak turned into an eight-game unbeaten run after a draw with Clarkson in their last game. Cornell’s 18 points temporarily hold the top spot in the ECAC, although No. 2 Quinnipiac is just one point behind the Reds despite playing two fewer games. Here are some things to keep an eye out for as Cornell starts 2022. Road trip without conference After the two-game set with the Sun Devils, the Red will stay in Arizona for a few days before traveling to Grand Forks, North Dakota later in the week for a No. 5 North Dakota series. Leaderboard 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> The two from conference series will provide Cornell with an important opportunity to move up the Pairwise rankings. As of December 31, Cornell is ranked number 18 in the Pairwise, while the state of Arizona is number 28 and North Dakota is number 4. After this road trip, Cornells’ two games with Quinnipiac will be their only opportunities to play against teams currently in the top 20. implications for seeding NCAA tournaments. COVID cancellations Subscribe to newsletter The Red had entered his hiatus before the spike in positives caused disruptions to athletic teams training schedules and men’s and women’s basketball games. Nevertheless, the nationwide spike in cases has caused disruptions for college hockey, including for Cornell’s ECAC opponents. Princeton and No. 2 Quinnipiac postponed their home-and-home series scheduled for January 2 and January 3 and Union postponed a series with defending champions University of Massachusetts. Health and safety protocols also forced the cancellation of the World Juniors tournament. Goalkeeper fight After the team practice on October 16, Head Coach Mike Schafer said 86, there will be no starter in our team for quite some time. More than two months and 11 games later, it seems Schafer hasn’t found a consistent starting goalkeeper yet. Senior Nate McDonald (5-0-1, 2.13 GAA, 0.910 SV%) and freshman Joe Howe (4-1), 2.20 GAA, 0.909SV%) split time over the course of the first half. The two have performed almost identically statistically, although the four goals McDonald’s allowed in the team’s final five minutes with Clarkson on December 4 put a dent in his numbers. What to Expect from the State of Arizona? Expect a lot of goals. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score an average of 3.85 goals per game, the fourth worst point in Division I. Meanwhile, the Reds have the second most goals per game in the country with a whopping 4.18. On the other side of the ice, Cornell will try to suppress the most powerful attack he’s faced this season so far. The Sun Devils boast of the nations 8e best offense, averaging 3.55 goals per game. Traditionally solid defensively, the Red goes into 2022 with limited opponents to 2.18 goals per game (11e in the country), although it has allowed four goals in two of the last three. The state of Arizona has been inconsistent to start the season, going 10-10 in the 2021 portion of its schedule. However, the Sun Devils won a home series against Clarkson on December 10 and 11, a week after Clarkson forced a draw against Cornell. The puck will fall on January 1 at 7:05 PM MT (9:05 PM ET) and January 2 in Tempe. There will be a live stream available here, and you can follow our coverage on our Twitter.

