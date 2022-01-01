Pirates drop as Villanova rallies in fourth quarter, 76-73





Next game: in Georgetown 1/2/2022 | 2:00 BEDN on FloSports WSOU 89.5 FM VILLANOVA, PA. Sydney Cooks (Kenosha, Wisconsin) and Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) had double-doubles, but Villanova rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Seton Hall’s women’s basketball team, 76-73, on Friday. The Pirates held a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Villanova defeated The Hall 26-16 in the final 10 minutes. Cooks finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two assists for her second double-double of the season. Park-Lane had 12 points and 10 assists. Andra Espinoza-Hunter (Ossining, New York) finished with a team-best 20 points to go with six rebounds and two steals, while Mya Jackson (Wilmington, Ohio) scored 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Courtesy Dean (Monroe, La.) set career records of 10 points and seven rebounds. The story: Trailing 6-2 into the first quarter, the Pirates went on a 14-2 run, including four three-pointers made, including two from Dean, to take a 16-8 lead with 3:58 left . De Hall kept warm and took a 20-13 lead in the second quarter. In the second frame, The Hall’s lead grew to a whopping 13 points as a pair of Park-Lane free throws gave it a 33-20 lead with 3:31 left in the half. However, Villanova responded by hitting the last five shots of the half and narrowing the deficit to 39-33 at half time. The Pirates rebounded 20-to-15 against Villanova in the first 20 minutes, making only one turnover. Villanova scored a run in the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead with 3:41 to go in the third quarter. However, De Hall bounced back and ended the quarter with a 10-2 run. A turnaround jumper from Cooks gave the Pirates a 57-50 advantage with just 29 seconds left in the third. A jumper from Jackson gave The Hall a 61-56 lead with 8:02 left in the game, but Villanova responded with an 8-2 run to take a 64-63 lead with 5:25 left. The Pirates kept it to a one-ball game until Villanova later extended the lead at the free-throw line. A lay-up by Espinoza-Hunter narrowed The Hall’s deficit to three points 76-73, with just nine seconds left. The Hall was able to turn the Wildcats around, but the potential equalizing goal did not come in the closing seconds of the game. Inside the numbers: Seton Hall was 26-for-68 (38.2%) from the floor for the game, while Villanova was 30-for-64 (46.9%). The Hall was 8-for-18 (44.4%) from three-point range, while the Wildcats were 8-for-30 (26.7%).

Cooks finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Villanova narrowly bounced from The Hall, 39-to-38, but the Pirates were more successful on the attacking glass, 12-to-9.

Park-Lane scored 12 points, a game-high 10 assists and just three turnovers.

Seton Hall was an impressive 13-for-14 (92.9%) from the free throw line, while Villanova was 8-for-12 (66.7%).

Espinoza-Hunter had a team-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and two steals.

Seton Hall forced 11 turnovers, while Villanova forced only seven. The Pirates outperformed Villanova in 14-to-5 points-from-turnover.

Jackson finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Dean had career highs of 10 points and seven rebounds. News and Comments: Seton Hall drops to 6-6 overall and 1-3 in BIG EAST games, while Villanova improves to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Seton Hall drops to 24-46 all-time against Villanova.

Park-Lane has now provided a minimum of seven assists in eight of their last 10 games.

With 16 points today, Jackson surpassed the 600-point milestone for her career.

With 10 assists today, Park-Lane broke into the top 10 on Seton Hall’s list of assists. She passed former pirate Tonya Alleyne and tied with Kaela Hilaire for ninth place all-time with 319 career assists.

Espinoza-Hunter has now reached double digits in scoring in 18 straight games dating back to last season.

Espinoza-Hunter’s 20-point game is her sixth of the season and the 13 e in her Seton Hall career.

in her Seton Hall career. This is the first time Seton Hall has lost this season with a lead in the fourth quarter.

Seton Hall drops to 6-2 all-time when he plays on New Year’s Eve. Next one: Seton Hall will return to action on Tuesday, January 4 when non-conference play concludes with a newly added game against Towson at Walsh Gym. The match time is scheduled for 7:00 PM. The game will be streamed by the Pirate Sports Network and will be available to FloSports subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shupirates.com/news/2021/12/31/womens-basketball-pirates-fall-late-as-villanova-rallies-in-fourth-quarter-76-73.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos