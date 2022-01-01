Adam Hollioake retired from cricket after brother Ben’s tragic death – now he coaches England

Former England and Surrey captain, Adam Hollioake turned his back on cricket to focus on boxing and MMA after the death of his cricketer brother Ben – but has now been called up by England to prepare them for the fourth Ashes Test

The tour party has pretty much been cut short over the past week, hit by Australia on the pitch and Covid off it, but if ever there was a man to lift things up it would be Adam Hollioake.

The former international cricketer, boxer, MMA fighter and cricket coach, has lived most of his life and has the kind of perspective no one would want to get the way he did, but it’s also worth listening to.

Hollioake, of course, lost his younger brother and fellow international cricketer Ben, nearly 20 years ago in 2002, before retiring in 2004 after the profound effect the tragic accident had on him.

Ben, one of the most exciting young cricketers of his generation, was killed in a car accident aged 24 on a highway near his school in Perth, Australia.

But Hollioake admits that after a period of ranting against the game, he is now delighted to be so closely involved in Queensland cricket again and this latest call-up to help the England team is an unexpected bonus.















It was a strange journey for me because the truth is that when I retired at age 31 after my brother died, I just didn’t love the game anymore, said Hollioake, now 50.

I got away from it and just started looking for other things to do and be involved with, but now it’s come full circle and I’m in love with it again.

I don’t know why that is and how it happened this way, but it is. I’m sure there’s a psychological explanation for it.

I couldn’t get away from the game fast enough in 2004, but now I just love it again and love being involved, so to be considered even just a small part of this Ashes tour is a honor.

I also love coaching Queensland but my heart is in England, well Surrey and England so to be asked to help is just really special and I will try to help where I can.

The former all-rounder has done some work for the ECB in the past, including with age groups and with the Lions on a previous tour to Australia in 2017.

But this is his first time working with the senior team and his former Surrey team-mate Graham Thorpe, who is in charge in the absence of Chris Silverwood, has no doubt that he has found a good man to help this week.

He’s not just any pair of hands, Thorpe said. He also knows the group of players and will feel comfortable in the dressing room.

He’s a pretty good, philosophical guy who’s been through certain things in his life, so say, this is cricket, play well to win, but can you get better? I know him very well and be a good guy to get in.

Crucially, Hollioake isn’t one to be too gloomy about cricket, knowing it’s important, but there’s more to life than leather on willow.















He will bring a freshness that this England squad desperately needs, while he hopes to help them to a late series success.

I think sometimes when you get a bad run, a fresh face or an injection of energy can sometimes help change the momentum a little bit, Hollioake added.

If I can help them with that, that’s great, and if they change the momentum, that might be all they need to have any success.

It might not take much to get really close and if they get out of here after winning the last two tests then that’s not bad at all, is it?

Positivity is already flowing.