Kentucky Wildcats vs Iowa Football Predictions, Expert Picks, Odds & More





Where has the time gone? It feels like just a few weekends ago the Kentucky Wildcats were on their historic 6-0 run to kick off the 2021 season. Now fast forward six more games and on the cusp of the Citrus Bowl a matchup between the No. 22 Wildcats and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wildcats finished their season campaign 9-3, while the Hawkeyes, who were once in the AP top five, closed the year 10-3 after their loss to Michigan in the Big Ten title game. Kentuckys’ last appearance in the Citrus Bowl was ironically against a Big Ten team (Penn State) and ended pretty well for the Wildcats (27-24). Now Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and his team will take to the field in hopes of a second double-digit winning season during his tenure at Lexington. Opportunities According to DraftKings SportsbookKentucky is currently a 3-point favorite with total runs scored at 44, predicting a tight/low scoring affair. Kentucky had only three games that ended with 44 or fewer points, while Iowa had eight. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Kentucky a 51.4% chance of winning. Chances/lines subject to change. General terms and conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sports book for details. betting trends Kentucky Kentucky is 8-4 ATS in his last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kentuckys last 5 games.

Kentucky is 11-3 SU in his last 14 games.

Kentucky is 9-3 SU in his last 12 games this season.

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in his last 5 games against an opponent in the Big Ten Conference.

The total is OVER in 4 of Kentuckys last 5 games played on a Saturday.

Kentucky is 10-0 SU in his last 10 games as a favorite. Iowa Iowa is 2-5 ATS in the last 7 games.

Total is OVER in 4 of Iowas’ last 5 games.

Iowa is 16-3 SU in his last 19 games.

Iowa is 4-1 SU in his last 5 games this season.

Iowa is 2-4 SU in his last 6 games against an opponent in the SEC.

Iowa is 1-5 ATS in the last 6 games played on a Saturday.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Iowa’s last 6 games as an underdog. Expert Choices Forecast With COVID and other physical injuries piling up, both teams will be affected by players being taken out of the game on Saturday. Besides the injured players playing a part in Saturday’s outcome, both teams didn’t exactly have the most consistent season this year. Both programs had their highlights, but both also had games that they would love to play again. However, Saturday is a chance for both teams to finish their season on the right foot. The Citrus Bowl will be won in the trenches, which could very well play into Kentuckys’ favor. Kentuckys playing across their offensive line have to face the Hawkeyes so the Wildcats can run the ball effectively to control the clock. Their defensive front should also match up well with an Iowa attack that doesn’t deter many teams. Don’t expect a fireworks display, but a classic physical football matchup in which Kentucky should prevail. Final score: Kentucky 26, Iowa 21

