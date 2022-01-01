Sports
UConn men’s hockey returns to action, still dealing with COVID-19
As UConn men’s hockey gears up to kick off the second half of its season with a game against Harvard on Sunday, COVID issues continue to hamper the team. The last two Huskies series before the winter break were canceled due to a COVID outbreak within the program that remains an issue.
We are still working on [COVID]. But if you comply with the protocols, we will draft a team on Sunday, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. It is still a bit uncertain who is available and who is not before Sunday.
Cavanaugh cannot say which players are in protocol and declined to discuss how many are currently affected. However, anyone who tests positive will have a 90-day window when reinfection is unlikely, so the coach hopes they will have enough players to fulfill the Hockey East requirements of 15 skaters and two goalkeepers for the remainder of the season. However, that doesn’t mean UConn won’t deal with cancellations or postponements anymore.
Mentally it’s just a hard thing. It’s something you have to keep dealing with, Cavanaugh admitted. I think I can live up to the protocol of 15 players for the rest of the season and two goalkeepers the rest of the way. The other thing you can’t control is your opponent. I know that at some point one of our opponents could find themselves in a position where they are not following protocols and unable to play. So it’s just dealing with the curveballs.
UConn did not play a single game in December due to both the series postponement and the winter break. The last time the Huskies grabbed the ice was on November 27, a 6-1 win over Colgate.
The timing could have been worse. Instead of an abrupt mid-season stop, the outbreak sent the team early into the winter break. That made it easier for UConn to get back into line.
If there was a good time for this to happen to us, it would probably be early December, because you’re going to take a break anyway. It just extended our break, Cavanaugh said. I think the fact that it will be a continuous break for us has helped.
When the players returned to campus, they had to pass a fitness test to make sure they stayed in shape over the holidays. By the time the Huskies get to Harvard, they’ve practiced five or six times and lifted twice as well.
That’s a dramatic difference from the 2019-20 season when UConn came back from hiatus and only had two practice sessions together before heading to Dartmouth for the Ledyard Classic. Ironically, the Huskies were having a flu attack at the time, so they were also without a handful of players.
With nearly weeks of time together on the ice, Cavanaugh believes they will be sufficiently prepared to play on Sunday.
Our players came back in good shape, he said. Four practices in and there’s just been a ton of energy with our team coming back. You could tell they missed playing.
Behind the outbreak
Cavanaugh explained how the outbreak started for the Huskies and also shared some of the teams’ protocols.
We had a player who got sick during the Colgate game and the doctors tested him. They thought it might just be the flu and he tested positive (for COVID). If he tested positive, then you should test his roommates and the two guys sitting next to him in the locker room. We played on a Saturday, so then we had to wait until Wednesday to test because there’s a five-day window or whatever.
Then two more guys tested positive, so now you have to test their roommates and then the guys sitting next to them and by Thursday night there were six (test positive) and by Friday morning we had 14 players (available). We were ready to go to Merrimack, but Hockey East protocol is 15 [skaters] and two goalkeepers and at the time we were not following that protocol.
That’s why we also had to cancel for AIC because it was a 10-day quarantine at the time and we didn’t meet protocols the following weekend either.
Injury report
UConn currently has no injuries, but will likely miss players due to COVID.
We have enough to get a team going, but it won’t be the same lineup as against Colgate, Cavanaugh said.
How to watch?
Date: Sunday 2 January
Time: 7:00 pm
Venue: Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Boston, MA
Stream: ESPN+
