Former journalist from Prestatyn named OBE on New Year’s honors list





A FORMER journalist, presenter and reporter based in Prestatyn has been named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on the Roll of Honor for New Year 2022.

Michael McEvoy, 87, has been named an OBE for his services to the community in North Wales.

He was also a member, vice chair and chairman of trustees at the Dolanog Residential Care Home, a registered charity in Rhyl for over 35 years. A second-generation Rotarian, following in the footsteps of his late father, he has served as a member and officer of the Rotary Club of Rhyl for 43 consecutive years. It was through his work with the Rotary Club that he received the Paul Harris Award, the highest honor Rotary can bestow from the President of Rotary International of Great Britain and Ireland. Michael McEvoy, circa 1967. Photo permission granted by Jonathan McEvoy Michael, who lives in Prestatyn with his wife Barbara, said: I am of course both delighted and honored to have been awarded an OBE, an unexpected upgrade from the MBE I received at the 2008 New Year’s Awards. I have no hesitation in dedicating this award again to my family, especially to my wife Barbara, son Jonathan and daughter Rebecca, without whose unwavering support and affection, I could never have experienced the fulfilling life I have . To the many colleagues, friends and acquaintances with whom I have been associated throughout Wales over the decades, my thanks to all of you. Michael, whose late sister, Audrey, joined the log as the first female journalist in North Wales, his journalism career began with the North Wales Press Agency in Prestatyn, where he first started as a junior trainee reporter for 10 shillings a week. He was later seen and heard regularly on BBC and HTV (now ITV Wales and West) television and radio in the late 1960s, 70s and 80s, including four appearances on News at Ten. Michael is also the longest serving chorister at St Thomass Church, Rhyl, clocking over 76 consecutive years to date and having spent nearly 30 years as a Sunday School teacher. He was chairman of both Rhyl and West Flintshire Young Conservatives, representing the Rhyl South East ward on Rhuddlan Borough Council for 23 years. During that time he became long-term chairman of the planning committee and first chairman of the new Rhyl Pavilion theater. Jonathan McEvoy, Michael’s son and Daily Mail sportswriter, added: Growing up to the sound of my father’s typewriter clattering as I tried to sleep, I remember squeezing payphones with him as a young boy while he paid the bills. turned back and called in his copy. But while I expect most people will know my father as a hard-working freelance journalist, and one of the television pioneers who took the medium from black-and-white childhood to the color age, his life is much broader and deeper. He held prominent roles in politics, sports, and the arts for more than half a century in government service, almost entirely unpaid. He is especially pleased to have spent more than 70 years as a chorister at St Thomas Church in Rhyl, making him the most enduring choir member of the Church ever. He remains active into his 80s, helping steer the charity-registered Dolanog home in Rhyl through the tumultuous waters of COVID as chairman of the trustees, a position he has held for more than 30 years. A lifelong sports enthusiast, Michael played cricket for both Rhyl and Prestatyn and assisted the ‘Scribes’ team to numerous trophy successes in the Rhyl & District Evening Cricket League. Michael was also an avid tennis player, he was a member of the North Wales LTA executive and received the DPthomas award for outstanding service to tennis in North Wales. But his most notable sporting success was as a multiple table tennis champion; he has held numerous titles at both junior and senior level in the Rhyl League and across North Wales, and was the first junior winner in Wales of the inaugural Daily Mirror national competition. James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd and a family friend of the McEvoys, also congratulated Michael on his “very well deserved” OBE. Dr Davies said: “I have known Michael for a long time and his OBE is very well deserved. “His dedication and dedication to so many charities over the decades is quite remarkable and is still ongoing.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rhyljournal.co.uk/news/19816060.prestatyn-based-former-journalist-made-obe-new-year-honours-list/

