10 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in the NCAA Football Playoff Semifinals

The race for the Dutch Championship has begun! Who will win it all? Will it be Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia or my beloved? Michigan Wolverines? In just a few hours, we’ll find out which two teams will battle it out on January 10 to claim the illustrious title of National Champion.

In both semifinal matchups there are a plethora of talented ones NFL Draft prospects fans should keep a close eye on. Today, we’ll take a quick look at the top ten prospects playing in these games, while also looking at prospects outside the top ten who might be a good fit for the Steelers.

Here are my ten highest-ranked 2022 NFL Draft prospects playing in the upcoming College Football Playoff semifinals.

1. Aidan Hutchinson | EDGE | Michigan | 65 | 270 pounds

Andrews overall standings: 1

Hutchinson is a powerful edge rusher whose stock has increased over the season. The talented pass-rusher is the size of a 4-3 defensive side but has played the EDGE in both 4-3 and 3-4 looks. Relentlessness, consistent productivity and his ability to turn speed into power are the main reasons why he could be the best choice in April.

2. Evan Neal | OT | Alabama | 66 | 360 pounds

Andrews overall standings: 4

I feel like Neal is best suited as a proper tackle in the NFL as he struggled against Auburn’s bendy EDGE rushers in the Iron Bowl. Nevertheless, he is the best tackle in this draft, and unfortunately he will be long gone by the time the Steelers have to choose.

3. Jameson Williams | WR | Alabama | 62 | 188 pounds

Andrews overall standings: 7

Williams is the best deep threat in all of college football. After averaging more than 20 yards per reception during the regular season, Williams will try to push even further on the draft boards with a solid performance against Ahmad Gardner, one of the elite cornerbacks in all of college football.

4. David Ojabo | EDGE | Michigan | 65 | 250 pounds

Andrews overall standings: 9

Ojabo is the ideal height and size to handle the brim, and I would expect to get closer to 260 pounds before the 2022 season kicks off. While I think he could succeed in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes, his best fit is in a 3-4 where he can come out of his stance quickly and beat the tackle with his speed around the edge. Let’s see how well he performs against a talented Georgia offensive line.

5. Jordan Davis | DT | Georgia | 66 | 340 pounds

Andrew’s Overall Position: 10

Only elite nose tackles deserve to be in the top ten, and Davis will have a chance to prove he belongs in that category against a solid offensive line from Michigan. Keep a close eye on whether or not he can get a push as a pass rusher, despite double-teaming almost every down.

6. Ahmad Gardner | CB | Cincinnati | 62 | 200 pounds

Andrews overall position: 13

Talk about someone you can just put one-on-one on an island and never think about being set on fire over the top! Gardner is a true press-man corner who fights for position and uses his hands well from the snap. The game you need to watch in the Alabama vs. Cincinnati must be Jameson Williams playing against Gardner. Whoever wins that matchup gets to decide who wins the game outright.

7. Desmond Knight | QB | Cincinnati | 64 | 215 pounds

Andrews overall position: 17

Knights’ performance against Alabama this week could affect the Steelers draft plans more than anything else. Obviously, the Steelers can be very good in the market for a quarterback, and Knight has the size and arm strength that the Steelers like in their quarterbacks. However, deep ball accuracy has been everywhere. If he can consistently put balls deep into the field against Alabama, Knight could become the consensus QB1 in this class.

8. Nakobe Dean | ILB | Georgia | 60 | 225 pounds

Andrews overall position: 18

Sideline-to-sideline speed is something an inside linebacker needs in the modern NFL. Not only does Dean have good speed, but he is also a smart player who can tackle well and is dangerous as a blitzer. The one thing Dean doesn’t have is size, and that can be a real blow to him when it’s design time. However, if he packs Michigan’s ball carriers into trouble, those worries may just disappear.

9. Daxton Hill | S | Michigan | 60 | 192 pounds

Andrews overall position: 28

There has been some uncertainty about the Hills status for this game and the reason for a possible absence is unknown. An opt-out would be pointless and would seriously damage his draft stock as it would raise concerns about his true commitment to the team. I can understand a bowl game that is relatively pointless, but a chance to go to the National Championship game is another story. Maybe it’s injury related. Nevertheless, if Hill doesn’t play, his absence will be apparent in Michigan high school.

10. Travon Walker | DE | Georgia | 65 | 275 pounds

Andrew’s Overall Position: 35

Walker is a former five-star recruit who has the size and speed to dominate just about any offensive tackle. Unfortunately, the numbers didn’t always match the talent and while he made a big leap forward in his game this season, he still hasn’t proven that he can finish as a pass rusher. He will be up against a tough matchup in Michigan, taking on Andrew Stueber. This is another matchup to keep an eye on.

Other names to watch:

The next prospects are those who failed to make the top ten, but play a position the Steelers may need this outdoor season.

George Pickins | WR | Georgia | 63 | 200 pounds

Andrews overall position: 39

Pickens suffered a torn ACL in the spring, but is set to play against Michigan after appearing in the previous two games. Maybe the Steelers are looking at him on day two, given the potential losses to James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

John Metchie | WR | Alabama | 60 | 195 pounds

Andrews Overall Position: 42

Metchie fell off the radar when Jameson Williams became the number one receiver for the Tide, but Metchie has great playing skill of his own. He should see a lot of Cincinnati corner Coby Bryant in cover.

Jordan Battle | S | Alabama | 61 | 210 pounds

Andrew’s Overall Position: 55

Battle is the perfect combination of size, cleverness and speed. He does well when his eyes can be on the quarterback, but when he has to have his back to the ball, he occasionally struggles.

Andrew Stueber | OT | Michigan | 67 | 338 pounds

Andrews overall position: 92

Stueber is targeting the left tackle for Michigan, but may be a better fit for the right tackle in the NFL. Its combination of length, strength and toughness make it an effective run blocker.

Andrew Vastardis | C | Michigan | 63 | 294 pounds

Andrew’s overall position: 95

Vastardis is an older prospect and will never become an elite center, but he is always solid and you always know what you are getting with him. He is rarely pushed around in pass protection, and he plays with good pad level and makes a difference in the run game despite his size. His under 300lb frame will scare some people out, but unlike Steelers Center Kendrick Green, Vastardis has the frame to easily add more weight. If he stands his ground against Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, some of those concerns could be allayed. He could be a fantastic choice in the middle rounds.

Which players will you watch the semifinals of the College Football Playoff? Could any of them possibly suit the Steelers? Be sure to light up the comment section with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!