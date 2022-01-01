Webb telescope begins to unfold tennis court-sized sunshade – Spaceflight Now

The James Webb Space Telescope flew from Earth at a distance of more than 400,000 miles, extending one of its two booms on Friday to begin unfolding the mission’s five-layer sunshade. With the port boom deployed, work is underway tonight to extend another boom on the starboard side.

The critical deployments mark some of the most nail-biting moments to get the nearly $10 billion scientific operations observatory ready, following its successful launch on December 25 aboard a European Ariane 5 rocket.

NASA confirmed the successful expansion of the port mid-boom in an update shortly after 7 p.m. EST Friday (0000 GMT Saturday).

Webb’s two sun-shielded mid-booms are designed to pull the hood’s five membranes to their signature diamond shape.

Ground teams began extending the two sunshade booms several hours later than originally planned, NASA said in an update Friday night. The space agency said mission controllers at the Space Telescope Science Institute took additional steps to confirm that a sunshade was fully retracted before proceeding with the first deployment at the center of the tree.

“Switches that should have indicated that the cover was rolled up did not activate when they were supposed to,” NASA said. “However, secondary and tertiary sources confirmed that this was the case. Temperature data appeared to show that the hood was rolled out to block sunlight from a sensor, and gyroscope sensors indicated movement consistent with activating the hood release devices.”

The covers were opened and rolled back on Thursday to expose the sunshade to space, but the covers are said to roll back more in the early stage of the deployment at the center of the tree.

“This final preparation to begin extending the mid-boom was what the team analyzed before deployment began,” NASA tweeted.

Five telescoping segments of the port, or left side, mid-boom began to expand around 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) Friday. The power-driven boom reached its full deployment at 4:49 p.m. EST (2149 GMT), NASA said.

Officials have repeatedly said Webb’s betting schedule could change based on real-time conditions.

Managers decided Friday night to move forward with extending the starboard mid-boom, and the first steps toward that deployment began shortly after 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT), NASA said.

Made of five fragile kapton membranes, each as thin as a human hair, the lens hood keeps Webbs mirrors, instruments and detectors in constant shade, allowing their operating temperatures to drop to nearly minus 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Such cold conditions are necessary to enable Webb to see the faint infrared light from the first galaxies in the universe more than 13.5 billion light-years away.

Most NASA executives and astronomers waiting to use the Webb telescope, the product of nearly three decades of development, give the same answer about the mission’s most stressful moment: the placement of the sunshade.

The sunshield is one of these things that is almost inherently indeterministic, said Mike Menzel, Webb’s mission systems engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. NASA is used to putting rigid beams on hinges because they are deterministic you can control how they move.

Given that there are 40 different major deployments and hundreds of pulleys and wires, the whole thing makes me nervous and will until it’s fully deployed, said John Grunsfeld, an astrophysicist, former astronaut and head of NASA’s science mission directorate from 2012 to 2016. , a key period in Webbs’ development.

But it’s the lens hood that got the most of Menzel’s attention during Webb’s design and testing.

Menzel likens predicting the behavior of the sunscreen layers to guessing what a piece of string will do if you push it on a table top.

It’s the same with the sunscreen’s membranes, he said. So we can’t really predict their shape, but we can narrow it down. We can try to keep it from getting where we don’t want it to go, places where it could snag or tear, or interfere with other members’ efforts.

It’s all happening slowly, with sensors across the observatory tracking how the hood opens. Ground controllers can pause between steps to make sure everything is working as intended.

Each layer of the awning is slightly different in size and shape, made using thermally bonded sections of kapton with about 10,000 seams, according to Krystal Puga, Webbs lead spacecraft systems engineer at Northrop Grumman.

There are reinforcing strips, or ripstops, to cushion any tears or holes, and metal ribbons that give the kapton some structural support.

The sunscreen membranes are coated with aluminum and two of the outer layers are treated with silicon, giving the skin-like material a purple hue.

Webb has 344 devices that should work exactly as intended. Of those, 107 are membrane release devices, non-explosive actuators that lock the sunshade in place for launch.

In total, the deployment sequence of the missions is based on 140 release mechanisms, 70 articulated structures, eight deployment motors, 400 pulleys and 90 cables with a length of a quarter mile. There’s also a range of bearings, springs and gears to help Webb transform from launch to operational configuration.

With the rhombus-shaped sun canopy covering an area the size of a tennis court, Webb controllers send commands to the observatory to tense each of its five layers over two days currently scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Once we get the hood out, that’s great, but then we need to tighten it up a little bit, Keith Parrish, NASA’s commissioning manager for Webb, said in a pre-launch interview. All five layers have different points around them where they are connected, then pull cables well in each of those corners to actually tighten the awning.

The very last step is super important, Puga said. We have to tension all the membranes using a series of pulleys and cables to create the separation between each of the five layers.

The tension will separate each of the five ultra-thin kapton membranes, spaced a few inches apart in the center and a few feet on the outer edges. The tapered spacing allows the sun’s heat to reflect between the layers and eventually radiate back into space.

Webb’s instruments and telescope have to be super cold to make them sensitive to infrared light. And astronomers want to observe the cosmos in infrared wavelengths because it allows them to see the oldest galaxies, whose light waves have been stretched by the expansion of the universe.

Infrared astronomy also reveals star-forming regions obscured by clouds of gas and dust that are opaque to telescopes that see in visible wavelengths, the kind of light that can be detected by the human eye.

McCaughrean, an astronomer who has worked on Webb since the 1990s, tweeted that infrared astronomy with a warm telescope “is like trying to observe in broad daylight with a telescope made of incandescent light bulbs. Possibly, but you won’t see fuzzy things very well.” .’

Once the awning is deployed and tensioned, ground teams will turn their attention to unfolding Webb’s massive mirror to its full size and shape. Those events are scheduled for next week.

Webb sails to his surgery station in a halo-like orbit around the L2 Lagrange point, a gravitational balance point nearly 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

