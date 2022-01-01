9 Memorable Winter Classic Performances From Former College Hockey Players

It’s hard to find a more majestic event in sports than the NHL Winter Classic.

Hockey is going out again this season as the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild battle it out at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1. It marks the 13th time the NHL has held the Winter Classic.

Over the years, many different former college hockey players have played in the event, and I looked back at those who gave the most memorable performances. There was a lot to choose from.

Let’s take a walk through memory.

2008: New Hampshire’s Ty Conklin Delivers Incredible Performance to Lead Penguins to Victory

The 2008 Winter Classic between the Buffalo Sabers and Pittsburgh Penguins was the first leg of the event for the NHL, and it couldn’t have been a better opening act for one of the league’s major events.

Everyone remembers Sidney Crosby scoring to win it in the shootout with snow falling all around him, but what put the Penguins in position to win was goalkeeper Ty Conklin’s play.

Conklin stopped 36 of 37 shots to lead the Penguins to a 2-1 victory over the Sabers. He was the biggest in the second period when the Sabers defeated the Penguins 14-2.

2022 Winter Classic: Here are the 15 former college hockey players to watch in this year’s game

From 1998-2001, Conklin patrolled the net for UNH. In his three seasons with the program, his most notable award came when he shared the Hockey East Player of the Year award in 2000.

In the other net for this Winter Classic: Ryan Miller. The Michigan state alum stopped 24 out of 25 shots and he was fantastic the entire game too. Miller’s most notable achievement was winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2001 and he holds the record for most shutouts (26) until this year, when Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay broke it.

2009: Wisconsin Brian Rafalski records a multipoint match in 6-4 win for Red Wings

The Red Wings and Blackhawks faced each other in the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field. While last year’s Winter Classic featured hot goaltending and stingy defense, this one scored highly. It still holds the record for most goals in a winter classic.

At the heart of many of those goals was Red Wings defender Brian Rafalski. His most memorable moment of the day came when he backhanded the eventual winner of the game past Blackhawks goalkeeper Cristobal Huet for one of three points on the day. Rafalski played four seasons in Wisconsin from 1991 to 1995, with his best performance in his senior year when he scored 45 points in 43 games.

Other notable appearances by former college hockey players that day included goals from Brett Lebda (Notre Dame) and Duncan Keith (Michigan State).

And for the second year in a row, Conklin was the winning goalkeeper, stopping 33 of 37 shots en route to a 6-4 win.

2010: Vermont’s Tim Thomas leads Bruins to thrilling 2-1 win in OT

In the field of goalkeeping, Hockey East showed itself well in the first three years of the Winter Classic.

In the 2010 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Flyers at historic Fenway Park, it was Bruins goalkeeper Tim Thomas who led the Bruins to a 2-1 OT win, stopping 24 of 25 shots.

Thomas played four seasons with UVM from 1993 to 1997. His best campaign came in 1995-96, when he scored 2.34 goals against average and a record of 26-7-4.

About a year and a half after the 2010 Winter Classic, Thomas came out big again, leading the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011. In the process, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s most valuable player. late season.

2011: Mike Knuble of Michigan opens the scoring for Capitals

The NHL continued its trend of heated rivalry in 2011, pitting the Capitals and Penguins against each other at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Capitals won 3-1 and it all started when Mike Knuble shoved a power play goal past Penguins goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury to open the score for Washington.

BEST OF FIRST HALF: These are the best college hockey players in every position so far this season

Knuble had a standout career for Michigan, scoring 175 points in 157 games over four seasons (1991-95).

2014: Denver’s Tyler Bozak leads Maple Leafs to victory at The Big House

In 2014, for the first time in Winter Classic history, the NHL chose a collegiate venue, and this wasn’t just any collegiate venue, this was Michigan Stadium.

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Red Wings and the Leafs came away with a 3-2 victory in the shootout. A major reason the Maple Leafs got away with the win was thanks to striker Tyler Bozak, who ticked in the second Toronto goal of the game and scored the shootout winner.

Bozak played two seasons with Denver, racking up 57 points in 60 games. He wasn’t the only former college hockey player to post a great day.

Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk scored the first goal of the game for the Maple Leafs. van Riemsdyk played two seasons at UNH from 2007 to 2009. That goal was assisted by Phil Kessel, who played one season with Minnesota in 2005-06.

Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader equalized for Detroit late in the third period. From 2005-08 he was a Michigan State Spartan, scoring 95 points in 124 games.

And even though he was the losing goalkeeper, Detroit’s Jimmy Howard stopped 24 out of 26 shots to get to the shootout. He spent three seasons in Maine with his most notable season in 2003-04 when he led the Black Bears to the National Championship.

The coolest part of the day was the 105,491 fans who gathered at The Big House to watch and that is still the highest attendance ever at an NHL outdoor game.

2015: Patrick Sharp of Vermont opens the scoring for Blackhawks

While the Blackhawks lost the 2015 Winter Classic 3-2 to the Capitals at Nationals Park in Washington DC, striker Patrick Sharp opened the score for Chicago with a snipe from the blue line.

Sharp played two seasons with Vermont from 2000 to 2002. He scored 53 points in 65 games.

Keith, a Michigan state alum, assisted in the goal.

2016: Princeton’s Mike Condon leads Canadiens past Bruins at Gillette Stadium

The Canadiens dominated the Bruins in the 2016 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium, beating them 5-1.

A major reason why was Holliston, Massachusetts native and Canadiens goalkeeper Mike Condon, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to victory. Condon spent four seasons (2009-13) at Princeton, having his best year in 2012-13 when he posted a 2.48 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.923.

Canadiens striker Max Pacioretty also scored that afternoon. Pacioretty spent the 2007-08 season in Michigan, racking up 39 points in 37 games.

FIRST HALF RANKING: Here’s the Power 10 from the first half

On the Bruins side, the late Jimmy Hayes provided an assist on Boston’s lone goal. Hayes played three seasons at Boston College.

2019: Miami University’s Sean Kuraly Scores Game Winner For Bruins At Notre Dame Stadium

Five years after choosing a historic college football stadium to host a Winter Classic, the NHL did it again in 2019 with Notre Dame Stadium. The Bruins defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in front of 76,126 fans, the third-highest number ever for an outdoor game in league history.

Bruins forward Sean Kuraly scored the eventual game winner midway through the third period when he hit a rebound past Blackhawks goalkeeper Cam Ward and jumped into the glass. From 2012 to 2016, Kuraly played four seasons with Miami (OH), racking up 93 points in 154 games.

Matt Grzelcyk and Chris Wagner, the two players who earned assists on that game, also both played college hockey.

Grzelcyk spent four years at Boston University and was its captain for its final two years. Wagner played two seasons with Colgate.

2020: Ben Bishop Quits Stars to Win Predators at The Cotton Bowl

The NHL went straight back to historic college football stadiums in 2020, pitting the Dallas Stars against the Nashville Predators in The Cotton Bowl.

Dallas won the matchup 4-2, thanks in large part to Ben Bishop’s sensational play in the net. The Maine alum stopped 31 of 33 shots en route to the win.

From 2005-08 Bishop was in the net for the Black Bears. His best campaign came in 2006-07 when he posted a 2.14 GAA serve and a 0.923 serve.

Bishop wasn’t the only former college hockey player to have a good day at The Cotton Bowl. Predators defender Dante Fabbro scored Nashville’s second goal of the afternoon when he fired a single shot past Bishop in the power play midway through the first period.

Fabbro played three seasons with the BU from 2016-19.